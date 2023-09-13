6th Ottawa Korean Film Festival returns to Ottawa

Selection of Korean films by various international film festivals in Canada, from SEP 26 to OCT 8

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Korean Culture & Information Service (KOCIS), and the Korean Cultural Centre Canada (KCC) proudly announce the 6th Ottawa Korean Film Festival (OKFF), from September 26 to October 8.

In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of CAN-KOR diplomatic relations, a diverse selection of Korean films was curated based on recommendations from esteemed directors and senior programmers from Canada’s leading international film festivals, such as Toronto International Film Festival, Ottawa International Film Festival, Fantasia International Film Festival, and Hot Docs Documentary Film Festival. As a testament to the depth of Korean cinema, the OKFF will showcase a broad range of 15 Korean films of various genres, including drama, comedy, animation, and documentary, ranging from the latest films to classics, both online and in-person. Complementing the screenings, the KCC aims to enrich the festival experience through assorted side events, including inviting directors from Korea for dialogues with the audience through directors talk.





The 6th Ottawa Korean Film Festival Official Poster Image



The festival kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, with the much-anticipated film <Ransomed> (2023). Directed by KIM Seong-hun, known for cinematic gems like <A Hard Day> (2014), <Tunnel> (2016), and Netflix drama <Kingdom>, the film delves into the suspense-filled journey of a diplomat venturing to Lebanon, accompanied by a local taxi driver, in a quest to find his missing colleague.

On Wednesday, September 27, <Sanctuary> (2023) by WANG Mincheol, will hold its international premiere at the KCC building. The documentary film delves into issues and beliefs surrounding zoo and wildlife rescue centres, prompting reflection on animal rights. After the screening, there will be a Directors Talk programme with director Wang and veterinarians KIM Jung-ho.

Directors Talk continues on Thursday, September 28, with the screening of <Jango:Uncharged> (2023) by BAEK Seungkee, a wild Western that promises to take the audience on a thrilling revenge adventure filled with parodies, allusions, and essences of B movies.

The OKFF continues with the screening of new releases of films such as <A Man of Reason> (2022, JUNG Woo-sung), <Killing Romance> (2023, Lee Won-suk), <Walk Up> (2022, HONG Sangsoo) at Bytown Cinema. Treasured classics including <Scarecrow Island> (2017) and <The Crimson Whale> (2014) by PARK Hyemi, <Wonderful Days> (2003, KIM Moon-saeng), <Chilsu and Mansu> (1988, PARK Kwang-su) will also be featured during the festival.

Extending beyond the theatres, this year’s OKFF also offers audiences the opportunity to enjoy various Korean films from the comfort of their homes. <Aimless Bullet> (1961, YU Hyun-mok), <Bleak Night> (2011, YOON Sung-hyun), <Scarecrow Island> (2017), <The Crimson Whale> (2014), <Wonderful Days> (2003) are among some of the films that will screen online between October 2 to October 8.

Participation in the 6th OKFF is complimentary to the public, with a simple online registration process. More details of the schedule and information on the screening can be found on the festival website: https://kccincanada.com.

Contact: Hyemin Park, Program Manager

Tel: +1-613-233-8008 | Email: hparkart@korea.kr

