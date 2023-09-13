Medical Tourism Market on a Global Scale: Current Trends and Future Growth Prospects (2023-2030)

North America Medical Tourism Market2

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research analysts have introduced a new research study titled "North America Medical Tourism Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030." This study offers detailed insights and features key players such as Galenia Hospital, Centro Médico ABC, Médica Sur, Star Médica, Angeles en Línea, SA de CV, and Hospital San José. The comprehensive analysis included in the study encompasses precise market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, as well as development policies and plans. In 2016, the North America medical tourism market recorded a total value of $20,279 million and is projected to reach $52,786 million by 2023, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2017 to 2023.



North America Medical Tourism Market Growth Drivers:

1. High Healthcare Costs: The high cost of healthcare in North America, particularly in the United States, has led many patients to seek more affordable treatment options abroad. Medical tourism offers cost-effective alternatives, including lower treatment costs, travel expenses, and accommodations, driving the growth of the market.

2. Quality Healthcare Infrastructure: North America has well-developed healthcare infrastructure and a high standard of medical expertise. This attracts international patients who are seeking high-quality medical services. The reputation for advanced medical facilities and skilled healthcare professionals contributes to the growth of the medical tourism market in North America.

3. Shorter Wait Times: In some cases, patients may face long waiting times for certain medical procedures in their home countries. Medical tourism provides an opportunity to bypass long waiting lists and receive prompt treatment. The desire for faster access to medical services is a driver of the North America medical tourism market.

4. Technological Advancements: North America is known for its technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Cutting-edge medical technologies and state-of-the-art facilities make the region an attractive destination for patients seeking advanced treatments. The availability of advanced medical procedures and technologies drives the growth of medical tourism in North America.

5. Favorable Regulatory Environment: North American countries have well-regulated healthcare systems and stringent quality standards. Patients often choose medical tourism destinations in North America due to the confidence they have in the regulatory framework and patient safety. The favorable regulatory environment enhances the growth of the medical tourism market in the region.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Medical Tourism Market Segmentation by Treatment Type: Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others



Medical Tourism Market Segmentation by Countries: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

