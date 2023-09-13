AMREP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
HAVERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $1,346,000, or $0.25 per diluted share, for its 2024 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2023 compared to net income of $1,912,000, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. Revenues were $10,289,000 for the first quarter of 2024 and $10,707,000 for the first quarter of 2023.
More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|$
|10,289,000
|$
|10,707,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,346,000
|$
|1,912,000
|Income (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.36
|Income (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.36
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,292,000
|5,274,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,325,000
|5,296,000
|FOR:
|AMREP Corporation
|850 West Chester Pike, Suite 205
|Havertown, PA 19083
|CONTACT:
|Adrienne M. Uleau
|Vice President, Finance and Accounting
|(610) 487-0907