AMREP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $1,346,000, or $0.25 per diluted share, for its 2024 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2023 compared to net income of $1,912,000, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. Revenues were $10,289,000 for the first quarter of 2024 and $10,707,000 for the first quarter of 2023.

More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
  Three Months Ended July 31,
    2023       2022  
Revenues $ 10,289,000     $ 10,707,000  
       
Net income (loss) $       1,346,000     $ 1,912,000  
Income (loss) per share – basic $                0.25     $ 0.36  
Income (loss) per share – diluted $             0.25     $ 0.36  
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic   5,292,000       5,274,000  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted   5,325,000       5,296,000  


FOR: AMREP Corporation
  850 West Chester Pike, Suite 205
  Havertown, PA 19083
   
CONTACT: Adrienne M. Uleau
  Vice President, Finance and Accounting
  (610) 487-0907
   

