Funnelcast Releases Best-in-Class Software for Sales Forecasting, Planning, and Optimization
Provides insights into key factors that impact revenue generation, and how to optimize them.
Funnelcast V2 gives B2B sellers realistic forecasts for existing and prospective funnel; this quarter to next year. They can know how to achieve their plans efficiently—based on factors they control.”WAYLAND, MA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales analytics thought leader Funnelcast has released version 2 of its product. Funnelcast V2 helps businesses understand their sales funnels, improve forecasts, and optimize sales. The new release, more than two years in the making, provides Sales and Revenue teams insights into key factors that impact revenue generation.
Funnelcast V2 delivers a host of new capabilities, including:
• Visualize odds of beating any revenue target.
• Interactively see effects of key factors on sales outcomes.
• Enhanced deal-level insights highlighting which deals to work on at the right time.
• Informed decision making on salesperson quotas, weaknesses, and strengths.
Funnelcast V2 uniquely gives you the ability to forecast, plan, and optimize your entire sales process—from prospective pipeline to bottom of funnel, from next quarter to next year.
“Most Sales and Revenue leaders, and their forecasting software, focus on trying to figure out how much they can close this quarter with the deals they have in front of them,” comments Bill Kantor, founder of Funnelcast. “But new opportunities can show up between now and the end of the forecast period, and that can have a big effect. Funnelcast is the only vendor that incorporates those prospective opportunities and gives full visibility into the effects of all key factors on your ability to meet your plan.”
"We prefer transparency to black boxes. We want you to know why things happen and what to do about it. Funnelcast V2 helps you understand your forecast, and the impact of changing key factors that you control,” adds Bryan Lewis, co-founder.
With its Q3 launch, the release arrives just in time for the most important point in the annual business cycle. In the third and fourth quarters, leaders create plans that can extend years into the future and serve as the basis for quotas, market focus, demand gen staffing, sales hiring, and comp plans. Funnelcast V2 empowers businesses to succeed through better understanding of how to meet their plan.
To learn more about Funnelcast V2, try a live demonstration or visit funnelcast.com.
About Funnelcast
Funnelcast provides an advanced analytics software application that helps businesses understand and optimize their sales funnels, and improve revenue forecasts. The company brings B2C analytic disciplines to B2B sales. Funnelcast’s leaders bring extensive experience in mathematics, machine learning, and sales management. For more information, visit funnelcast.com.
