Uniti Group Inc. to Participate at the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Communications Infrastructure Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Revenue Officer, Ron Mudry, will participate in a panel discussion at the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Communications Infrastructure Conference. The panel is scheduled for 9:10 AM CST / 10:10 AM EST on September 27, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

This panel will not be webcast, however, investor materials will be made available on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com under the Events & Presentations tab.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


