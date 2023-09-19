SD2K Valet Unveils SD2-Kade Solar Powered Sign at NPA 2023 in New Orleans, LA
Game Changer Eco-Friendly Cost-Effective Light Solution for Valet Parking Industry
SD2K Valet products are built to last, and our advanced technology enables us to co-innovate and offer complete customization services that help your valet business standout above the rest.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OES Global Inc., a leading global company that operates and manages a diverse portfolio of B2B and B2G eCommerce niche industrial supply brands, announced today that its brand, SD2K Valet, has launched SD2-Kade Solar Powered Sign, a game changer light solution in the valet industry that helps remote valet businesses without access to an electricity port operate more efficiently, as well as those with access, save the cost of electricity.
— Melissa Schechter, CEO and founder of OES Global Inc.
SD2-Kade Solar Powered Sign is the perfect green energy efficient solution for easily illuminating outdoor valet display signs. The sun's energy powers the solar panel all day and converts it to DC energy and stores it in a battery, saving the cost of an electric bill. The light automatically comes on at dusk and deactivates at dawn. SD2-Kade Solar Powered Sign is waterproof, 11” L x 2.27” W x 1.1” H, easy to install and available online at http://SD2KValet.com.
"We have a longstanding and proven commitment to providing innovative solutions in the valet industry. SD2K Valet products improve the efficiency of valet parking operations," says Melissa Schechter, CEO and founder of OES Global Inc.
SD2K Valet offers heavy duty and rust proof valet equipment that is built to last. It provides best-in-class products to fully set up a valet parking company from complete bundles including podiums, umbrellas, key boxes and vertical sign panels, to replacement parts, valet essential accessories and LED lighting. The nationwide shipping network from three distribution locations in Florida, Texas and California ensures coast to coast swift deliveries and reduced transit times.
The company will exhibit in booth 605 at the National Parking Association (NPA) Convention & Expo on September 19 – 21, 2023 at the New Orleans Convention Center, New Orleans, LA.
Schechter says, “We are thrilled to be in New Orleans at NPA 2023 and are here to listen to your needs and provide you unique solutions. Our SD2K Valet advanced technology enables us to co-innovate and offer complete customization services that help your valet business standout above the rest."
SD2K Valet will launch and release five additional breakthrough valet product solutions at NPA 2023.
# # #
About Us
OES Global Inc., a woman-owned company that operates and manages a diverse portfolio of B2B and B2G eCommerce niche industrial supply brands, generates more than $10 million in annual revenue. OES Global brands, Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, Hydration Depot, and many more, specialize in the traffic control, parking and valet supply, as well as occupational hydration sectors. By leveraging ARSEN, a proprietary customer-facing graphics technology, and a carefully curated selection of exclusive best-in-class products, OES Global delivers exceptional value to its clients. Founded in 2014 by Melissa Schechter, OES Global is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, and strategically operates distribution facilities throughout North America. As a WBENC-certified company, OES Global takes great pride in being part of a community that promotes diversity and fosters opportunities for women. For more information, visit https://www.OESGlobalinc.com
Renee Burke
OES Global Inc.
+1 954-440-1011
press@oesglobalinc.com