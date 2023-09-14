Nimble Global: The Unbiased Leader in Contingent Workforce Management Launches Staffing Agency Optimization Services
Nimble Global Launches Optimization Services to Boost Efficiency, Profit, and Compliance in Staffing Agencies
In today's competitive landscape, Nimble's Workflow Services are a game-changer for staffing firms—boosting profits, ensuring compliance, and building a transparent, employee-focused culture.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimble Global, a leading Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) and Talent Acquisition (TA) consulting firm announces specialized Staffing Firm Optimization Services, targeting firms in the United Kingdom and the United States. This new offering is tailored for key industry players, including members of organizations like the American Staffing Association (ASA) and the UK's Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC). At the heart of this new suite of services lies innovative and cutting-edge Workflow Services designed to elevate operational efficiency in staffing firms.
Unique Value Proposition Unveiled
The new services are built on six core pillars:
Time Transformed into Savings: Leveraging ABC Analytics, the platform measures time allocated to various tasks. This data analysis provides staffing agencies with the insights needed to identify inefficiencies, leading to considerable cost savings.
Foundation for Scalability: Beyond the mere creation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the services are designed for adaptability, paving the way for scalable growth and market expansion.
Risk Mitigation and Compliance: The system identifies critical control points for decisions and compliance documentation, making it easier for firms to pass audits and avoid compliance issues.
Enhanced Onboarding Experience: The Workflow Services offer a revamped onboarding process for new hires, providing meticulously crafted work instructions, a transparent view of workflow tasks, and a visual roadmap.
Structured Training: The services ensure that training is structured, leading to a more comprehensive orientation experience for new hires.
Boosting Employee Performance: The use of the RASCI model fosters a culture of ownership and teamwork, ultimately enhancing performance levels across the board.
About Nimble Global
Nimble Global delivers independent Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) and Talent Acquisition (TA) consulting services across client projects in over 90 countries. With a unique blend of analytical and creative expertise, Nimble seamlessly integrates into the client's enterprise - including Compliance, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal, Procurement, Risk, and Talent Acquisition departments. The guiding principle is a people-centric focus, prioritizing REAL PEOPLE with REAL FEELINGS to yield REAL INNOVATION and measurable ROI.
