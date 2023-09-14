AVCC Announces New Technical Report to Help Simplify and Accelerate the Development of Software-Defined Vehicles

The letters AVCC made into a car shape in purple and orange to make AVCC logo

AVCC's Report TR-005: Data-Oriented Communication Architecture for Automated and Assisted Driving Systems is now available for download.

This report’s recommendations help simplify and accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles via a common communication data architecture.””
— Dr. Rajive Joshi, chair of the AVCC Software Portability Working Group
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVCC, a global automated and autonomous vehicle (AV) consortium that specifies and benchmarks solutions for AV computing in the automotive industry, today announced the publication of its latest technical report, TR-005: Data-Oriented Communication Architecture for Automated and Assisted Driving Systems. This member-written multi-company technical report provides the auto industry with recommendations on common communication data architecture standards and best practices that enable an ecosystem of independently developed, reusable software components to streamline software development, reduce software system integration risks and during their lifecycle cut costs, and shorten timelines.

The automotive ecosystem, including OEMs, automotive hardware and software suppliers, EV start-ups, and system Integrators, now has the information they need to eliminate one of the most pressing challenges in building software-defined vehicles: How to manage increasingly complex data flows across evolving vehicle software systems while keeping the cost of software system development and integration to a minimum. By utilizing the recommendations in this technical report, developers and integrators can concentrate on other aspects of the vehicle software. The common data architecture, data distribution, and data management are captured via a common data model consisting of datatypes and quality-of-service (QoS) profiles using the Data Distribution ServiceTM (DDS) databus standard. A common data model is used to define interoperable data-oriented communication interfaces that can be rapidly assembled to lower the cost of software system development, integration, maintenance and evolution.

“AVCC is tackling the challenges of spiraling complexity, costs, and effort of vehicle software system development and maintenance by envisioning an ecosystem of interoperable software components that work together by adhering to a common set of principles,” commented Dr. Rajive Joshi, chair of the AVCC Software Portability Working Group and Principal Solution Architect at Real-Time Innovations (RTI). “This report’s recommendations help simplify and accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles via a common communication data architecture.”

With the publication of TR-005: Data-Oriented Communication Architecture for Automated and Assisted Driving Systems, AVCC helps the automotive ecosystem to advance by:

● Providing the industry with a vendor-neutral, best-of-breed, standard-based approach to a common communication data architecture that enables an ecosystem of independently developed reusable interoperable software components
● Recognizing data-oriented architecture as a way of building interoperable and evolvable software systems
● Adopting a data-oriented communication architecture for software system composition and integration
● Adopting the DDS international open standard as its data-oriented communication architecture standard
● Developing a baseline data model using DDS for automated and assisted driving, comprising of common datatypes and quality-of-service profiles to equip system architects with a proven, standard-based approach to software system integration

AVCC’s recommendations open access to a competitive marketplace of reusable software components that can be integrated rapidly around the common data model by using a common DDS software databus on a variety of compute platforms, thus simplifying software system integration while lowering the cost of system development, deployment, and maintenance.

For more information or to download a complimentary copy of AVCC’s TR-005: Data-Oriented Communication Architecture for Automated and Assisted Driving Systems, please visit AVCC’s website at https://avcc.org/tr005/.

Sarah LaLiberte
AVCC
+1 978-502-8558
pr@avcc.org

You just read:

AVCC Announces New Technical Report to Help Simplify and Accelerate the Development of Software-Defined Vehicles

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sarah LaLiberte
AVCC
+1 978-502-8558 pr@avcc.org
Company/Organization
AVCC
200 Erselia Trail
Alamo, California, 94507
United States
+1 978-502-8558
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AVCC is a global automated and autonomous vehicle (AV) consortium that specifies and benchmarks solutions for AV computing, cybersecurity, functional safety, and building block interconnects. AVCC is a not-for-profit membership organization building an ecosystem of OEMs, automotive suppliers, and semiconductor and software suppliers in the automotive industry. The consortium addresses the complexity of the intelligent-vehicle software-defined automotive environment and promotes member-driven dialogue within technical working groups to address non-differentiable common challenges. AVCC is committed to driving the evolution of autonomous and automated solutions up to L5 performance. www.avcc.org

AVCC

More From This Author
AVCC Announces New Technical Report to Help Simplify and Accelerate the Development of Software-Defined Vehicles
The Future of Automated and Autonomous Driving Technologies is at AVCC2023, AVCC’s Annual Conference in Cambridge, UK
AVCC Joins SOAFEE, Expands Focus on Software-Defined Vehicles
View All Stories From This Author