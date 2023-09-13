SB 0490 of 2023

MICHIGAN, September 13 - Mobile homes: owner's rights; requirement of written leases for mobile home park tenants; modify. Amends 1978 PA 454 (MCL 554.631 - 554.641) by adding sec. 4a. TIE BAR WITH: SB 0486'23, SB 0487'23, SB 0488'23, SB 0489'23
Last Action: 9/13/2023 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON HOUSING AND HUMAN SERVICES
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.