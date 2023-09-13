Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,481 in the last 365 days.

SB 0490 of 2023

MICHIGAN, September 13 - Mobile homes: owner's rights; requirement of written leases for mobile home park tenants; modify. Amends 1978 PA 454 (MCL 554.631 - 554.641) by adding sec. 4a. TIE BAR WITH: SB 0486'23, SB 0487'23, SB 0488'23, SB 0489'23

Last Action: 9/13/2023 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON HOUSING AND HUMAN SERVICES

You just read:

SB 0490 of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more