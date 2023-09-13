Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Young Adult - Fantasy - General book "Tom and Lovey" by G. R. Jerry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Young Adult - Fantasy - General book "Tom and Lovey" by G. R. Jerry, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1649082096.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Astrid Iustulin for Readers' Favorite The name of the Village of Wrong is appropriate. Here it is wrong - very wrong - to harm animals. Sheriff Stargut is clear about this and does not hesitate to punish anyone who does not respect the friends who live in the wood. Someone who knows this well is Lovey. Her husband Bill has fallen into the sheriff's clutches after hitting a deer. Determined to take revenge, Lovey is joined by Tom, the mysterious new
neighbor who lives next to her, and her friend Patty - but who is Tom? What took hold of Patty and how will it end with Sheriff Stargut? Feel the presence of evil in G. R. Jerry's novel, Tom and Lovey: Under the Moon Into the Wood. Tom and Lovey is a novel that made a positive impression on me and I read it with bated breath. Jerry describes the characters and events skillfully. Everything the author relates is important, but I especially enjoyed Tom's story. This is revealed to us in the middle of the book and is one of the parts I liked the most because it discloses where our hero comes from and details his past. This is one of the many parts of Tom and Lovey that will make you passionate about the tale that G. R. Jerry created. I highly recommend this book to all readers who love great plots in which the protagonists experience disturbing and out-of-the-ordinary experiences. The Village of Wrong awaits you."
You can learn more about G R Jerry and "Tom and Lovey" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/tom-and-lovey where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
