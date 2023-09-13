Hemp, Inc. Reports: Global Natural Fiber Composites (Hemp, Kenaf, and Flax) Market Set to Reach $424 Million by 2028

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) stands at the forefront of the burgeoning global natural fiber composites market that is poised for substantial growth, projected to increase from $328 million in 2023 to an estimated $424 million by 2028. The latest report by ResearchandMarkets.com “provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, offering a granular understanding of driving factors, challenges, potential opportunities, and existing restraints.” With increasing environmental consciousness and tightening regulatory landscapes, many companies within the industry have shifted their focus toward more eco-friendly materials. This, in turn, has promoted the exponential growth of hemp, kenaf, and flax.



Hemp, Inc. , in particular, is well-experienced in kenaf . The Company discovered its grounded kenaf hemp blend is the perfect substrate to grow healthy and/or medicinal mushrooms and has the capability to make and/or provide the raw materials to produce hemp-based products such as hempcrete, horse bedding, hemp bio-plastics, and more. Needless to say, Hemp, Inc. continues to have a strong foothold in the market with an invaluable roster of manufacturers and vendors across the country and abroad to see meteoric growth curves on a domestic and international scale.

The kenaf fiber segment, as mentioned in the report, occupies a significant share in both value and volume within the natural fiber composites market. Kenaf-based composites offer sustainability benefits, enhanced resistance to moisture and microbes compared to wood fibers, and cost-effective solutions. These characteristics make kenaf fibers a preferred choice, particularly in the automotive sector, where they demonstrate remarkable resistance and superior thermal insulation properties.

Furthermore, North America stands as the second-largest natural fiber composites market in both value and volume. Market players in the region are actively engaged in distribution agreements, product development, and capacity expansion to cater to the growing demand for natural fiber composites, driven by applications in the building and construction industry and the automotive sector. Hemp, Inc.’s Spill-Be-Gone™ and Drill-Wall™ are both hemp/kenaf blends of a product that is well suited as a base for Hemp/Kenaf plastics, oil/gas well drilling, and oil spill cleanup.

Hemp, Inc.’s Spill-Be-Gone™ is sold in industrial-sized quantities for large oil spill cleanups. It is a quick absorbent and is cost-effective in cleaning up oil spills on land or water. It can also be disposed of in a green manner and can be used by first responders to clean up oil spills on highways and land. Not to mention, it is several times more absorbent than clay.

Hemp, Inc.’s DrillWall™ is a tested loss circulation material (LCM) consisting of kenaf and hemp cellulose. It includes milled products from kenaf and hemp that are made into oil drilling fluid additives and oil absorbents. DrillWall™ is insoluble in water, non-toxic, and is a biodegradable drilling fluid additive used in oilfield drilling applications. This product is used by many major oil, water, and gas companies. Hemp Inc.’s proprietary LCM product also acts as a borehole stabilizer, and a lubricating agent, as well as preventing differential sticking. The proprietary LCM product works faster to plug the leaks and is cost-competitive with most LCM materials.

To see dramatic aerial footage of kenaf growing in North Carolina before it was legal to grow there, click here .

With over 14 years of experience in hemp cultivation and processing, Hemp, Inc. plays a pivotal role in the natural fiber composites industry. The company's product line includes CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN, derived from hemp and known for their therapeutic properties. Hemp, Inc. distinguishes itself by using pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin in combination with cannabinoids for rapid absorption and efficacy. Notably, their CBD/CBG coffee enhancer is highly potent, rapidly absorbed, and competitively priced, offering consumers a premium coffee experience.

Hemp, Inc.’s e-portal ( www.hempinc.com ) to its CBD products is primed and poised to capture a large share of the marketplace, not just domestically but globally. Report after report , as another one mentioned in a previous press release, is seeing a surge in the “younger population toward organic and natural products” which is anticipated to drive the demand for hemp-based products globally. As stated, Hemp, Inc. has a superb lineup of CBD/CBG/CBN products that include a CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-on (THC-free with 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG totaling 2,090mg of cannabinoids in 5ml), CBD/CBG Natural Coffee Enhancers, CBD/CBG Tinctures, and, CBDa/CBGa/CBD/CBG/CBN Capsules.

There’s no denying the global natural fiber composites market is on an upward trajectory and it’s being driven by environmental consciousness, sustainable practices, and innovative solutions like those offered by Hemp, Inc.

More on Hemp, Inc.’s CBD Product Line

The product line contains CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). These are active ingredients in cannabis that are derived from the hemp plant, which is widely known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. A recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended. Hemp, Inc. is the only company in America that uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process) which is combined with all the cannabinoids for rapid absorption and uptake. The Company’s CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has also pushed the boundaries with its CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. This powerhouse product is super potent, absorbs rapidly in coffee, and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that’s 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavors. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

For more information on Hemp, Inc.'s products, click here .

