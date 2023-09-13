FFF Enterprises Inc. Adds COVID-19 Vaccines and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Products to Its Comprehensive, Expanding Portfolio

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises Inc., recognized as the nation's most trusted specialty drug distributor and diversified healthcare company, has partnered with the industry’s top pharmaceutical manufacturers to carry Moderna and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines, ABRYSVO™ and AREXVY RSV vaccines, as well as RSV monoclonal antibody, Beyfortus™ — these products, along with our comprehensive portfolio of influenza vaccines, give healthcare providers the arsenal they need to combat the fast approaching 2023-2024 viral respiratory season.

“FFF has been a leader in influenza vaccine distribution, so adding a variety of COVID-19 vaccines and RSV products to our portfolio feels instinctive to continue protecting patients and healthcare providers against viral spread, especially as we continue to hear about emerging COVID-19 variants, and we enter respiratory disease season,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises. “We continue to stay true to our mission of Helping Healthcare Care®, which not only includes a commitment to keeping patients safe, but also ensuring medical staff feel protected and equipped.”

To learn more about FFF Enterprises’ expanding vaccine portfolio, or if you are a medical professional wishing to place an order, visit MyFluVaccine.com.

About Moderna® COVID-19 Vaccines (mRNA)

For more information—including prescribing information—about Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines, please click here. For updated FDA information regarding COVID-19 vaccines, please click here.

About Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine (Adjuvanted/Protein Subunit)

For more information—including prescribing information—about the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, please click here. For updated FDA information regarding COVID-19 vaccines, please click here.

About RSV Products

For more information—including prescribing information—about ABRYSVO™, AREXVY, and Beyfortus™, please click here.

About Quadrivalent Influenza Products

For more information—including prescribing information—about Afluria®, Fluad®, FLUARIX®, Flublok®, Flucelvax®, FLULAVAL®, FluMist®, Fluzone®, and Fluzone® High-Dose please click here.

About FFF Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. Please visit FFF Enterprises' news site, as well as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more information about the company.

