Core Bank ($1.03B assets) Partners with Insuritas to Successfully Launch its Embedded Insurance Agency, CBIG Insurance.

Core Bank designates Insuritas to launch & operate their agency to drive recurring fee income, leveraging its proprietary virtual insurance agent technology.

Core Bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.” — Jeffrey Chesky, Insuritas Chairman and CEO

AGAWAM, MA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces it has successfully launched its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform for Core Bank, Omaha, NE. CBIG Insurance is fully owned by Core Bank and has been embedded inside Core Bank’s ecosystem to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their retail and commercial customers. Through the partnership, Core Bank is now able to offer its customers the critical commercial insurance and personal insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

“We’re delighted to partner with Core Bank to provide a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency to their customers in the growing Nebraska market,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our embedded insurance agency as a service, Core Bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

Insuritas EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Donna Jermer added, “With our proprietary technology platform, we are able to leverage data-driven automation to maximize conversion rates with customers. Insuritas’ digital insurance assistant, Lily, is finely tuned to identify consumers as they are in-market for insurance, automatically reaching out on their preferred communication channel on behalf of the agency. This automation reinforces the bank’s existing relationship with the customer to expand their financial services footprint to include all their insurance needs.”

CBIG Insurance features a variety of insurance services, including a myriad of commercial insurance products, as well as personal insurance products such as home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, and travel insurance. Insuritas partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ‘Embedded Agency as a Service’ platform is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11 million customers nationally, empowering financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.