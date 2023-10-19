Submit Release
Pollock Clinics Offers Circumcision For All Ages With The Pollock Technique™ In Surrey BC

Families in Surrey can access a virtually painless circumcision procedure under local anesthesia for all ages at Pollock Clinics in Vancouver & New Westminster.

Our focus on circumcision in a dedicated clinic setting helps us provide a safe and comfortable circumcision experience.”
— Dr. Neil Pollock
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pollock Clinics offers rapid access to circumcision procedures for Surrey families. Appointments are available quickly for all ages with no doctor's referral required.

Circumcision is a simple procedure in which the foreskin that sheathes the head of the penis is removed. Since foreskin traps bacteria and other infectious agents, its removal may improve genital hygiene and reduce risk of disease over a lifetime. The Pollock Technique™ and Shang Ring technique are virtually painless circumcision methods performed under long-acting local anesthesia. The procedure takes less than 10 minutes for adults and approximately 60 seconds for newborns.

Infant circumcision is best carried out within the first two weeks after birth. Pollock Clinics provides circumcision for patients of all ages including infants, older children, adolescents, and adults. Clients wanting a Surrey circumcision clinic can come from all over the province (and beyond) for a circumcision that maximizes comfort, effectiveness, and a quick recovery–all completed under the highest standard of care. Pollock Clinics and Gentle Procedures affiliates are the only ones using the Pollock Technique™ in Surrey and in BC.

Pollock Clinics' doctors Dr. Neil Pollock, Dr. Jack Chang, and Dr. Aaron Goldstein have safely performed over 90,000 circumcisions in their Vancouver and New Westminster clinics. The team’s wealth of experience and stellar reviews are why so many Surrey families trust Pollock Clinics. Scientific studies and published medical journal articles highlight the Pollock Technique™ circumcision for its safety, speed and comfort. Book your consultation or appointment today at www.pollockclinics.com or by calling the clinic directly.

