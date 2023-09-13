Integrated Security Services Market

Increasing demand for effective security solutions, advancements in technology & rising number of security threats faced by organizations boosts the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Integrated Security Services Market Reach to USD 55.5 Billion by 2031 | Top Players Such as - Broadcom, CGI and DynTek." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global integrated security services market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 55.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Factors such as rising awareness regarding the benefits of integrated security services and the cost efficiency of integrated security solutions are major growth factors for the market. In addition, the growing demand for integration platforms as a service (iPaaS) and solutions is the major growth factor for the integrated security services market. However, the need for the implementation of supporting technology while deploying integrated security services is the major factor hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in service innovations embedded with emerging technologies will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The integrated security services market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is segmented into compliance management, identity & access management, theft management, and others. On the basis of deployment mode, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. Based on enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. By industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global integrated security services market in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is because it provides added security to data. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031, as cloud provides flexibility, scalability, complete visibility, and efficiency of all processes.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share of one-third of the global integrated security services market in 2021 and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rise in cyberattacks in the BFSI sector. However, the healthcare segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 19.7% in 2031, due to the rise in smart healthcare devices and the need for reliable security services.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for over one-third of the global integrated security services market during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the growing technological trends in security in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to maintain its dominance and show the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, owing to the ongoing digital and economic transformation in the region.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the integrated security services market such as Broadcom, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DynTek, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Optiv Security Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Trend Micro Incorporated. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

● The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the integrated security services market, owing to a significant rise in demand for integrated security solutions and a growing number of cyberattacks.

● The pandemic caused a significant change in consumer preferences toward integrated security services, as several banks and fintech providers were implementing integrated security services in their institutions. Integrated security services support accessibility to financial services and deliver a high-quality security experience.

● The pandemic played a prime role in the fast adoption of integrated security services among various end users, such as healthcare and retail for enhanced security of the all systems.

