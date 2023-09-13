Rapid Prototyping Market size is Projected to Reach $15 Billion by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 20.4%.

Rapid Prototyping Market

Rapid Prototyping Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Rapid Prototyping Market by Material (Thermoplastics, Metals and Alloys, Ceramics, Others), by Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Others), by End User Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Construction, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global rapid prototyping market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Using three-dimensional computer-aided design data, rapid prototyping is a group of techniques used to quickly build a scale model of a physical item and connection. The process of creating the item, model, or assembly is often carried out by utilizing additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing. Many manufacturing techniques are being used in rapid prototyping 3D printing, and among them, layered additive manufacturing is the most common.

Key factors driving the growth of rapid prototyping industry include the rise in demand for customization of products in order to gain competitive advantage. The use of rapid prototyping for in-house development of prototypes is projected to lead to regular introduction of products. Further, Traditional prototyping machines can utilize only one type of material; however, modern rapid prototyping equipment can utilize multiple materials simultaneously. They support a wide variety of materials such as polymers, ceramics, and metals for printing.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the rapid prototyping market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The rapid prototyping industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global rapid prototyping market include,

3D Systems, Inc.

3DFortify, Inc.

Arcam AB (General Electric)

Carbon 3D

Desktop Metal, Inc.

ExOne Company

Hoganas AB

Markforged

Optomec, Inc.

Stratasys, Ltd.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international rapid prototyping market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Top Impacting Factors

Some of the significant factors impacting the global rapid prototyping market forecast include the rise in demand for customization of products to gain competitive edge and surge in adoption of multiple materials for prototyping. On the other hand, the high costs related to rapid prototyping, alongwith the requirement for skilled professionals acts as a restraint on the market. Meanwhile, the increase in adoption of rapid prototyping in digital manufacturing is an opportunity during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the rapid prototyping market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major rapid prototyping suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

