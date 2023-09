Canon Announces CR-N100 4K PTZ Camera and Flagship RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller

MELVILLE, NY, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the CR-N100 4K PTZ camera. The camera is designed for indoor use-cases and brings the excellent image quality and performance that Canon PTZ cameras are known for at a lower price point. Canon is also introducing the RC-IP1000, a high-end remote camera controller designed for professional systems. As a free download, Canon will also release the Multi-Camera Management Application that streamlines the configuration and management of supported Canon PTZ, professional video, and cinema cameras.

Canon CR-N100 4K PTZ Camera and Multi-Camera Management Application

As online meetings, lectures, live events, and seminars become increasingly commonplace, there is a growing need for livestreaming and video recording technology. The CR-N100 camera provides excellent image quality, fast autofocus, and its compacti size allows for easy installation in spaces such as meeting rooms and classrooms. With the addition of the CR-N100 to Canon’s lineup of remote cameras, customers now have greater choices of products that support a wide range of uses, from professional video production to video content use by markets such as corporate, local governments, house of worship, and educational institutions.

The CR-N100 showcases key features that leverage Canon’s history of professional camera technology development, including a 1/2.3” CMOS sensor and a DIGIC DV6 image processor platform that helps to produce 4K/30P high-image-quality video capture. In addition, the camera is equipped with a 20x optical zoom lens with a focal length of 29.3mmー601mmii, supporting image capture ranging from wide-angle to telephoto scenarios. The camera also includes four “scene modes”—Portrait, Sports, Low-light, and Spotlight—which users can choose to create their content based on the subject.

Users can build a complete, versatile production environment thanks to the CR-N100’s support for a variety of video interfaces and IP streaming protocols. The CR-N100 supports NDI|HXiii for high-quality – low latency video and control, SRTiv for secure high-quality video streaming over public networks, and RTP/RTSP/RTMP(s) for live streaming over popular social networks. The CR-N100 also supports Canon’s XC protocol for easy integration into new and existing Canon production environments. The CR-N100 also supports HDMI and the USB Video Class (UVC) transmission standard. UVC allows the CR-N100 to be used as a camera for web conference systems simply by connecting it to a PC via USB.

To help with the initial configuration of supported Canon PTZ, professional video, and cinema cameras, Canon is also releasing the Multi-Camera Management Application (MCMA). MCMA enables users to batch-configure initial camera settings as well as manage cameras, making it ideal for corporate, education, and events that require multi-camera environments, such as live streaming of university lectures and live event broadcasting.

With the Multi-Camera Management Application (MCMA), up to 200 individual camera units can be managed for use in large-scale camera systems. The MCMA streamlines the registration of usernames, passwords, and IP addresses to a camera and the registration of cameras to the RC-IP1000 by executing these procedures all at once, instead of individually. This allows for rapid initial configuration of large-scale systems with minimal workload. What’s more, the status of all connected cameras can be viewed in a convenient list that enables easier execution of operations such as updating firmware, restarting, and initialization.

Canon RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller

The Canon RC-IP1000 is a high-end controller that provides multiple functions and easy operation required for professional remote video production workflows, meeting the needs of various environments, including broadcast, house of worship, and live event streaming. The RC-IP1000 was designed with ease-of-use in mind and features direct functional buttons and dials ideally positioned and angled for simple operation, as well as an easily visible 7” touch-panel. The controller supports both IP and serial control, and can remotely perform Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (PTZ) movements, and the user can configure and change settings, including focus, exposure, and image settings. The RC-IP1000 is compatible with popular broadcast industry 12G-SDI input for 4K/60P, as well as visual input via IP and HDMI video output. The touch panel can display live video of cameras in single, 2x2, and 3x3 page layouts from cameras via IP, enabling simultaneous operation of multiple camera units.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon CR-N100 4K PTZ Camera is scheduled to be available in early October for an estimated retail price of $1999.00*.

The Canon RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller is scheduled to be available in mid-December, and the estimated retail price is still to be determined*.

The Multi-Camera Management Application is scheduled to be available in mid-November as a free-of-charge download*.

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

i Device dimensions: 154 mm (W) x 164 mm (D) x 178 mm (H)

ii 35 mm film equivalent

iii A protocol that supports live-video-operation workflows using IP networks. Developed by U.S.-based NewTek, Inc. NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

iv Secure Reliable Transport. An open-source video transmission protocol developed by Haivision and supported by the SRT Alliance.

*Availability, specifications, and prices are subject to change without notice. Prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

Robert Luckett Canon USA 6313305205 rluckett@cusa.canon.com