Stylish, Yet Simple: An Italian Gem in the Heart of the West Village

Ambra Entrance Ambra Outside Ambra Inside

The West Village welcomes its newest restaurant, Ambra. With its modern take on timeless Italian cuisine, this local gem might be your next favorite hideaway.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Village's culinary landscape just got even more exciting with the scheduled grand opening of Ambra, an exquisite Italian restaurant at the corner of Hudson and 11th Street. Led by Chef John DeLucie, Ambra promises to be the neighborhood's next go-to dining destination, blending modernized Italian fare with the charm of downtown New York.

Executive Chef John DeLucie, a native New Yorker of Italian descent, brings his decades of expertise to this local gem. DeLucie is best known for his work at hotspots like The Waverly Inn and The Lion. With Ambra, he aims to create the ultimate Italian escape in the famous West Village, contributing to the neighborhood's ever-evolving culinary scene.

Groups of all sizes are invited to visit this West Village restaurant, which seats up to 75 people in a dining room exuding old-school Italy. The restaurant's interiors were designed by Legeard Studio and incorporate a playful blend of amber hues inspired by the restaurant’s namesake and Italian influence. Ambra provides the perfect setting for those seeking a conversational meal, while the sidewalk patio offers a scenic spot for outdoor dining.

Ambra’s Italian experience extends beyond its decor. The menu highlights include their Crispy Artichokes with Lemon Aioli, Fluke Crudo, a variety of freshly made pizzas, and handmade pasta options like the Tonnarelli Spaghetti and Salmone Alla Griglia. The restaurant also offers an impressive selection of wines, craft cocktails, and expertly brewed espressos.

Following New York Fashion Week, Ambra officially opens its doors on September 12th. The restaurant will be open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to midnight, and residents within the 10014 zip code can enjoy a 10% discount off their meal.

For reservations, please visit www.ambranyc.com, or follow Ambra on Instagram at @AmbraNYC for updates and special promotions.

About:

Ambra is the brainchild of Andrea Ienna, Founder of San Paolo Hospitality, a seasoned player in the New York restaurant industry known for his successful ventures like Capizzi. Ambra is his latest venture – a West Village restaurant offering the timeless taste of authentic Italian tradition in a contemporary yet classic setting.