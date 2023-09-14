SunPower by Sea Bright Solar Now Installs EV Chargers
Adding even more energy solutions to its offerings
We love helping customers save money on energy for their homes and their vehicles. It’s part of our commitment to helping consumers contribute to a sustainable future.”OCEAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower by Sea Bright Solar has added electric vehicle (EV) chargers and installation to its portfolio of smart energy solutions. As EVs become more common, Sea Bright Solar assists owners by installing Level 2 chargers providing the convenience of charging faster at home.
With a Level 2 Charger, charging time for most EVs can be reduced by more than 60% from that of a Level 1 (or Trickle) Charge and it allows owners to charge at the speed of a public charger at their own home. Quality chargers such as those offered by Sea Bright can fully charge an EV in just 3 – 4 hours. Plus, the charging can be monitored and planned to be done when it is most convenient or at times of lowest cost to the owner.
Coupled with a solar system, an EV can be powered with the sustainable energy of the sun, making it an even more environmentally sound choice. Sea Bright Solar works with the very best charging station partners to ensure your solar + EV will be sized correctly to offset your current utility bill and future needs when you make the switch from gas to green. Sea Bright has certified charger installers/electricians and is adept at getting the proper permits for power upgrades and installation.
The company can also help qualified homeowners claim the valuable federal, state and utility incentives that can help pay for electric vehicles and home charging. From ITC credits for solar and storage to rebate programs like the one offered by PSE&G, now is a great time to use sustainable energy for both home and car!
With an unrivaled reputation, Sea Bright Solar offers the best technology for solar, batteries and chargers, innovative design, and impeccable craftsmanship. Their knowledgeable and experienced team provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, design, engineering, and installation services for both residential and commercial applications. Committed to facilitating the transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable solar power, SunPower by Sea Bright Solar aims to deliver the best return on investment for homeowners, businesses, non-profits, and government entities. For more information go to seabrightsolar.com
About SunPower by Sea Bright Solar
SunPower by Sea Bright Solar uses the power of the sun to help customers from coast-to-coast save money – and the planet! Since 2003, Sea Bright Solar has helped thousands of homeowners and businesses generate their own renewable energy and reduce or eliminate their reliance on the grid. Serving New Jersey, New York, and Southern California we provide customized, turnkey solar solutions. Our team consists of professional residential and commercial solar consultants, designers, engineers, and installation teams. Sea Bright Solar offers extensive industry knowledge of the latest technology and best practices as well as solar financing and incentives. Through their innovative solar system installations, Sea Bright has helped both homeowners and businesses benefit by cutting electricity costs by up to 100%.
