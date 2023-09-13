IQ Fiber Begins Construction in Gainesville, Florida

Fiber-optic internet service leader to serve North Central Florida residents in early 2024

Gainesville, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, North Florida’s only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, announces construction has begun on its 100% fiber-optic network in Northwest Gainesville and Alachua County. IQ Fiber’s initial Phase 1 investment is estimated at $40 million.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is deploying its network across Alachua, Duval, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties. The North Central Florida expansion marks the company’s first major network expansion outside of the Jacksonville region. The company has established a satellite office in Northwest Gainesville and is hiring over 30 employees to support the expansion.

“It has always been a policy priority of mine to extend broadband competition in our community,” said Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, Jr. “I’m pleased to see IQ Fiber expanding into the Gainesville market, and I hope their presence here will create a variety of opportunities for all our neighbors.”

The construction launch coincides with IQ Fiber’s two-year anniversary. Since its founding in 2021, IQ Fiber has built more than 600 miles – more than 3 million feet – of fiber-optic cable across North Florida. In 24 short months, the company built and lit its network in Jacksonville and has grown from the original founders to more than 100 local employees.

“We are excited to announce the start of construction and will be working quickly to provide Gainesville residents with a superior choice for internet service,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “In just two years, we have established a significant presence across North Florida and delivered on our promise to streamline the customer experience in a way that no other provider in the market has been able to achieve.”

IQ Fiber is closing the gap between available fiber-optic internet and residents in North Florida. IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second and is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet. The network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-home Wi-Fi service and a simple app to manage the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in the home.

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is North Florida’s only local fiber-optic internet service provider. Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information, visit www.iqfiber.com.

