Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 13,906.5 million by 2033, Fueled by Growing Incidence of Dysmenorrhea and Development of Novel Therapies | FMI

In-depth analysis of the dysmenorrhea treatment market offers details into the demand and supply trends, technological roadmap, and regional dynamics, with the view of the industry

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the historical period between 2018 and 2022, the adoption of dysmenorrhea treatments globally grew at an average annual growth rate of 5.4%. In 2022, the global demand for dysmenorrhea treatments was valued at US$ 5,937.8 million, demonstrating the market's impressive expansion.



The demand for services related to dysmenorrhea therapy is projected to increase even more in 2023, reaching a value of US$ 6,324.5 million. A projected period spanning from 2023 to 2033 is anticipated to witness a notable annual growth rate of 8.3%. If this strong CAGR continues, the estimated worldwide dysmenorrhea treatment market value might rise to a remarkable US$ 13,906.5 million by 2033.

Request Your Sample Report for more Insights into the Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market

Women and healthcare professionals are becoming aware of dysmenorrhea, which has resulted in early diagnosis and fast treatment seeking. At this time, the need for specialist treatment services for dysmenorrhea is getting driven by the rising acknowledgment of the ailment. Also, to enhance their menstrual quality of life, many women are now spending money on specialist healthcare services, such as different therapies for dysmenorrhea.

The availability of many individualized and effective dysmenorrhea treatment options with medical breakthroughs, like non-invasive treatments and pharmaceutical interventions, has already strengthened the market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Study Report by FMI

The net worth of gross dysmenorrhea treatment services adopted in the United States in 2022 constituted almost 29.5% of the global revenue share. Treatment for dysmenorrhea that incorporates holistic methods, such as diet, stress management, and lifestyle changes, might boost the United States market further.

of the global revenue share. Treatment for dysmenorrhea that incorporates holistic methods, such as diet, stress management, and lifestyle changes, might boost the United States market further. In Europe, the adoption of dysmenorrhea treatments contributed to nearly 24.2% of the revenue generated by the global market in 2022. Germany contributed 5.1% of that year's global revenue and led Europe’s market, while the United Kingdom could witness a 6% CAGR through 2033.

of the revenue generated by the global market in 2022. Germany contributed of that year's global revenue and led Europe’s market, while the United Kingdom could witness a through 2033. The regional market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant rate while female healthcare spending continues to climb in different countries. China, for instance, is anticipated to witness a year-on-year growth rate of 11% in demand for dysmenorrhea treatments over the forecast years.



“The overall market might benefit from ongoing research and development as it may provide novel therapeutics that enhance patient outcomes and draw in new patients.”- opines a seasoned analyst at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape for the Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Players

Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Bayer Schering Pharma, Vanita Therapeutics, Nua, Cora, Alvogen, Pfizer, Roche Laboratories, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and Terramedic are some top market players in the market. Also, these leading players are adopting strategies to reach a large audience by offering remote consultations and treatments for dysmenorrhea by developing telemedicine and digital healthcare platforms.

Public healthcare professionals' surging demand for dysmenorrhea treatment services is creating attractive opportunities for emerging regional market players. Also, by providing a range of customized treatment modalities to meet each patient's needs, specialty dysmenorrhea treatment clinics can contribute greatly to the global market.

Recent Developments by the Dysmenorrhea Treatment Service Providers

In December 2022, Pfizer Inc. declared that it had sent the FDA a new drug application (NDA) for PF-06463922, intended to treat primary dysmenorrhea. This novel medication is a dual COX-2/5 inhibitor that might be useful in lowering the discomfort brought on by primary dysmenorrhea.

Abbott and Zosano Pharma announced their partnership in January 2023 to develop a nasal spray that contains non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for treatment. The goal of creating a nasal spray is to replace conventional NSAIDs with a convenient and effective method.

Tap into Comprehensive Segmented Information. Purchase the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1312

Top Players in the Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Merck, Inc.

Bayer Schering Pharma AG

Vanita Therapeutics

Alvogen

Pfizer, Inc.

Nua

Cora

Roche Laboratories

Taj Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Sanofi

Terramedic, Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market

By Diseases:

Primary Dysmenorrhea

Secondary Dysmenorrhea

Endometriosis

Adenomyosis

Uterine Myomas

Endometrial Polyps

Cervical Stenosis

Obstructive Malformations of Genital Tract

By Therapeutic Class:

Non-Hormonal Medical Treatment

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Non-Selective Nsaids

Cox-2 Inhibitors

Transdermal Glyceryl Trinitrate

Over-the-counter (Otc) Medications

Hormonal Medicine Treatment

Combined Oral Contraceptive

Progestin Regimens

Levonorgestrel Intrauterine System (LN-IUS)

Surgical Options

Laparoscopy

Hysterectomy

Presacral Neurectomy

Laparoscopic Uterosacral Nerve Ablation (LUNA)

Intrauterine Device (IUD)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APAC

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at Related Reports of the Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market:

Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market Size: The global mobile air transfer mats market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 670.3 million in 2023 to US$ 1.2 billion by 2033.

Submucosal Lifting Agent Market Share: The global submucosal lifting agent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 114.2 million in 2023 to US$ 222.6 million by 2033

Cutting Balloons Market Growth: The global cutting balloons market was valued at US$ 400.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 725.9 Million by 2033.

Molecular Breast Imaging Market Demand: The global molecular breast imaging market was valued at US$ 846.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2033.

Anesthesia Ultrasound Systems Market Sales: The global anesthesia ultrasound systems market was valued at US$ 282.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 617.9 Million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube