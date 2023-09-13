DAVOS ALZHEIMER’S COLLABORATIVE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH 10/66 DEMENTIA RESEARCH GROUP FOR OPEN ACCESS DATA INITIATIVE
Expanded Access Will Increase Understanding of the Course and Outcomes of Dementia Across Multiple Regions of the World
DAC welcomes collaboration with interested researchers and relevant stakeholders to help develop insights from the data and publish new findings from this rich, longitudinal dataset.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), the organization leading an unprecedented response to Alzheimer’s disease, today announced a partnership with the Latin American (LatAm) 10/66 Dementia Research Group (10/66 DRG) for enhanced data access and collaboration. The 10/66 DRG Cohort data contains 10 years of transnational health data that will be curated and harmonized with DAC’s support. The data will be made available via multiple data sharing platforms, including the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI) platform, supporting global research initiatives and interventions against Alzheimer’s disease (AD), providing controlled access to the broader research community.
Using the existing data, the partnership between the LatAm 10/66 DRG and DAC will spur broad global research access and new comparative insights into risk factors and genetic markers of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD). The LatAm 10/66 DRG dataset contains approximately 13,000 participants in urban and rural regions across Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico, and Peru. The dataset includes interviews, sociodemographic information, bio samples, and risk exposures such as lifestyle variables, cardiovascular health, and environmental and regional factors obtained from cross-culturally validated assessments.
“This comprehensive health data holds great potential for insights into the onset, progression, and intervention opportunities for mental health and cognitive decline in older adults and AD,” said Isaac Acosta, professor of biostatitcs, National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Mexico. “The collaboration with DAC will help curate, clean, and upload all three waves of data collected from 2005 to 2018, in this transnational cohort to the ADDI platform and allow sharing with the scientific community.”
“DAC is collaborating with 10/66 DRG researchers to increase understanding of the course and outcomes of dementia across multiple regions of the world. We believe our collaboration with 10/66 DRG will greatly increase the value and availability of the 10/66 DRG dataset,” said Vaibhav Narayan, Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy and Innovation. “DAC welcomes collaboration with interested researchers and relevant stakeholders to help develop insights from the data and publish new findings from this rich, longitudinal dataset.”
The 10/66 DRG collaboration is part of the DAC Global Cohort Program to enhance genetic diversity and inclusion in dementia and AD research. When the 10/66 group was founded in 1998, less than 10% of population-based research on dementia had been carried out in low resource countries although two-thirds of those effected live in those settings. The transnational dataset includes multiple countries, cultures, and environments to be more representative of the global population.
With efforts like this partnership with 10/66 DRG, DAC is bringing together stakeholder, solutions, cohort insights, and implementation partners around the globe to strengthen the response to Alzheimer’s disease and create interventions.
“We are happy to work with the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative to ensure that the longitidunial data collected over three waves in more than a decade is curated and harmonized such that it can be effectively utilized by the world wide research community,” said Jorge Llibre-Guerra, Assistant Professor of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine. “We look forward to working with DAC and its partners to further advance the knowledge of Alzheimer’s disease in the diverse population represented by the 10/66 DRG cohort.”
About the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
Launched at the World Economic Forum’s 2021 meeting on The Davos Agenda, The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is a multi-stakeholder partnership committed to aligning stakeholders with a new vision for our collective global response against the challenges Alzheimer’s presents to patients, caregivers and healthcare infrastructures. Convened by The World Economic Forum and The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and fueled by a mission of service to the estimated 150 million families and half a billion people inevitably impacted by this disease by 2050, DAC is a collaborative for the benefit of all people, in all places.
About 10/66 research group
The 10/66 Dementia Research Group is a collective of researchers carrying out population-based research into dementia, non-communicable diseases and ageing in low and middle income countries.The 10/66 Dementia Research Group’s research has been funded by the Wellcome Trust Health Consequences of Population Change Programme (GR066133 – Prevalence phase in Cuba and Brazil; GR080002- Incidence phase in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and China), the World Health Organization (India, Dominican Republic, and China), the US Alzheimer’s Association (IIRG – 04 – 1286 - Peru, Mexico, and Argentina), the Puerto Rico State Legislature (Puerto Rico), and FONACIT/ CDCH/ UCV (Venezuela). Principal investigators and responsible parties for research governance in each site are Juan Llibre Rodriguez (Cuba), Daisy Acosta (Dominican Republic), Mariella Guerra (Peru), Aquiles Salas (Venezuela), Ana Luisa Sosa (Mexico), KS Jacob (Vellore, India), Joseph D Williams (Chennai, India), Ivonne Jimenez (Puerto Rico), Yueqin Huang (China) and Martin Prince (London, UK).
