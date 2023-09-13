Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,514 in the last 365 days.

Environmental Quality Commission to meet Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15 in Newport

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission will hold its next regular meeting on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15, 2023, in Newport, Oregon, and via Zoom.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality staff will present two proposed rules for the commission’s consideration:
• Fuel Tank Seismic Stability Rules
• Upper Yaquina River Watershed Total Maximum Daily Load bacteria and dissolved oxygen

DEQ staff will also brief the commission on the following:
• The Recycling Modernization Act
• 2024 Oregon Water Quality Integrated Report
• Climate Protection Program

Meeting location:
Hatfield Marine Science Center, Library Seminar Room in the Guin Library
2030 SE Marine Science Drive
Newport, OR 97365

Please visit the meeting agenda webpage for materials and Zoom details.

Media contact: Jennifer Flynt, Jennifer.fynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503.730.5924

Read news release online here.

You just read:

Environmental Quality Commission to meet Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15 in Newport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more