Environmental Quality Commission to meet Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15 in Newport

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality staff will present two proposed rules for the commission’s consideration:

• Fuel Tank Seismic Stability Rules

• Upper Yaquina River Watershed Total Maximum Daily Load bacteria and dissolved oxygen

DEQ staff will also brief the commission on the following:

• The Recycling Modernization Act

• 2024 Oregon Water Quality Integrated Report

• Climate Protection Program

Meeting location:

Hatfield Marine Science Center, Library Seminar Room in the Guin Library

2030 SE Marine Science Drive

Newport, OR 97365

Please visit the meeting agenda webpage for materials and Zoom details.

Media contact: Jennifer Flynt, Jennifer.fynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503.730.5924

