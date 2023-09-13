Salsify Announces Salsify Product Experience Management for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange to Power Enhanced Shopping Experiences

Salsify allows digital commerce managers to publish product content from Salsify PXM to their Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud storefronts to go to market faster and drive more conversions

BOSTON , Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced Salsify Product Experience Management for B2C Commerce . This app assists digital commerce teams in enhancing product experiences for search, consideration and conversion.



Joint customers require a commerce tech stack that powers both increased efficiency and top-line growth. This shift is also happening at an inflection point when AI and automation are powerful twin forces that will help drive these outcomes.

“Ensuring rich, accurate product content is essential to any successful commerce experience,” said Jason Purcell, CEO of Salsify. “For any Salsify customer that utilizes Salesforce to drive their Commerce & Customer 360 experience, we will have a set of bi-directional integrations to feed product content across multiple Salesforce clouds. These integrations will be able to leverage new and emerging capabilities such as generative AI to inform faster service, better marketing, and higher sales via great product content.”

The new Salsify Product Experience Management for B2C Commerce application on AppExchange is designed to automate product publishing for new and existing products. This allows customers to configure multiple regions and multiple storefronts with new out-of-the-box Salsify channels, as well as deliver engaging product experiences with expanded merchandising support for a wide variety of products.

"Shoppers continue to expect brands to deliver highly connected, frictionless digital commerce experiences across channels, and at Salesforce we take great pride in making this possible for some of the world’s most successful brands,” said Michael Affronti, SVP & GM Commerce Cloud at Salesforce. “With Salsify’s new app for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, Commerce Cloud customers can automate product publishing for new and existing products, driving faster, more connected experiences for customers at scale.”

Today’s solution allows digital commerce managers to get to market faster by publishing product content from Salsify PXM to their Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud storefronts, which simplifies and speeds up integrations between Salsify and upstream ecosystems such as ERPs, DAMs, and PLMs.

“In just three years with Salsify and Salesforce, we were able to launch in all four of our major regions with a global PIM and commerce ecosystem that delivered an engaging, digital experience,” said Matt Pawlowski, Senior Integrations Specialist at ASICS Digital in a recent case study . “Now we are on to the fun stuff, rolling out personalization for even better shopper experiences.”

For more information on the new Salesforce Commerce Cloud integrated solution, register for an upcoming live webinar on October 18th.

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify everyday to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .