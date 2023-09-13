Home Water Filtration Unit Market Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2031| Eureka Forbes Limited, Halo Source Inc., Brita

Home Water Filtration Unit Market-AMR

Water filtration systems and home water filtration units differ greatly from one another

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Home Water Filtration Unit Market," The home water filtration unit market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Home water filtration units treat water where the main water line enters the house, guaranteeing that the water that flows from every faucet, every showerhead, and even the washing machine is filtered and clean. Water filters for the entire house are point of entry (POE) filters. They serve as entrance points for tap water and only let clean, filtered water get to faucets and appliances.

Home water filtration units have been gaining considerable traction among people owing to various benefits such as reduction of potential plumbing issues, prevention of skin irritation, improvement of taste of drinking water, and reduction of limescale and other mineral deposits. Furthermore, increase in water contamination and reduction of drinkable water quantity due to rise in urbanization and industrialization are likely to generate demand for home water filtration units during the forecast period. For instance, according to World Economic Forum, India's urbanization and population growth are polluting its waterways. About 70% of India's surface water is thought to be unfit for human consumption. Only a small portion of the nearly 40 million liters of effluent that enter rivers and other water bodies each day is properly treated.

Water filters eliminate water pollutants, but filtered water actually tastes and smells better, pleasing customers' palates. Pure water consumption improves both mental and immunological health and provides ten-fold advantages, from improved digestion, detoxification, and skin hydration to a lower risk of cancer. Water filters eliminate impurities from water without depleting it of necessary minerals, which is very advantageous for optimum health. As a result, the global home water filtration unit market is experiencing tremendous growth in sales.

However, prohibitive cost of installation, considerable maintenance cost and availability of filtered water from government bodies including municipal corporation are likely to hamper the growth of the home water filtration unit market share during the forecast period.

Lockdowns enacted in numerous nations throughout the world have recently had a severe effect on the global water purifier market. The production of home water filtration units has been temporarily suspended by these lockdowns since the pandemic outbreak in December 2019. Due to a decline in product demand and disruptions in the supply of component parts, manufacturing enterprises are experiencing difficulties. In addition, numerous countries witnessed conditions like curfews when businesses (apart from those providing critical services) were not permitted to operate, which has had a negative influence on the demand for home water filtration units.

According to the home water filtration unit market analysis, the home water filtration unit market is segmented into product type, sales channel, and region. By product type, it is segregated into water softeners, ultraviolet purification systems, sediment filters, carbon filters, and acid neutralizers. On the basis of sales channel, the market is categorized into direct sales and indirect sales (hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and others). On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of LAMEA).

According to the home water filtration unit market trends, based on product type, the sediment filters segment was the highest revenue contributor to the home water filtration unit market share, with $59.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. A sediment filter is a practical way to keep the water supply clean, and refreshing, and to shield the house from harm. Sediment filters capture and eliminate a wide range of water pollutants, including dust, sand, clay, and rust flakes from corroded pipes. Sediment home water filtration units have been gaining major popularity as these are inexpensive and easy to replace. Thus, the above factors are likely to contribute to the home water filtration unit market growth through sediments during the forecast period.

According to the sales channel, the direct sales segment was the highest contributor to the home water filtration unit market size and is expected to sustain its contribution throughout the home water filtration unit market forecast period. Top multinational brands and smaller, entrepreneurial businesses both use direct selling as a retail channel to offer goods and services to consumers. To maintain their independence and the ability to operate a business on their own terms, direct selling consultants work independently but are affiliated with a company that uses the channel. In-person conversations and product demonstrations are the primary ways that consultants build trusting connections with potential clients. Most of customers buy home water filtration units from the direct seller owing to benefits such as flexible and convenient appointments and reduced pricing.

According to the home water filtration unit market opportunities, region-wise, North America has gained a major share in the global home water filtration unit market Size and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. Water purifying systems have gained popularity in the nation due to increased funding capacity and awareness campaigns run by organizations like the WHO and the U.S. EPA. The majority of the country's water supply comes from its large lakes and rivers, but following the industrial revolution, increased pollution of natural resources forced the use of treatment systems to protect the citizens' health. Home water filters remove impurities from raw water and improve its quality. Thus above factors are likely to support the growth of the home water filtration unit market share during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the home water filtration unit industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the home water filtration unit industry include SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Tata Chemicals Limited, Amway Corporation, A. O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes Limited, Halo Source Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, and Brita GmbH.

Key finding of the study



By product type, the water softeners segment was the significant revenue contributor to the market with $939.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1,458.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

As per sales channel, the direct sales segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,611.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4,083.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global home water filtration unit market, accounting for $1,369.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,913.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.6%.

