Waddington's Inaugural Latin American Art Auction | September 23 - 28

Manuel Mendive (b. 1944), Cuban, 'The Bluebird', 2020, acrylic on canvas signed and dated lower right, 33.2 in x 39 in; 84.3 cm x 99 cm, Estimate $40,000-$60,000

René Portocarrero (1912-1985), Cuban, 'Woman with Birds', 1981, gouache on paper mounted to hardboard signed and dated "81" lower left; inscribed "Barraga" lower right verso, 28.7 in x 20.5 in; 73.5 cm x 52 cm, Estimate: $15,000-$20,000