Royalton CHIC Resorts Makes Its Antigua Debut Featuring an Overwater Restaurant

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its recent addition to the prestigious Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio, Royalton CHIC Antigua is set to debut and welcome guests to the leeward island, where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean, in early April 2024. Coaxing spirited travelers with a vibrant and social all-inclusive vacation experience, designed exclusively for adults, the beachfront resort is set on the northwest coast of Antigua and is now available for bookings.



Located 20 minutes from VC Bird International Airport along idyllic Dickinson Bay Beach, Royalton CHIC Antigua will unfold as a tropical hotspot for vibrant couples, groups of friends and energetic solo travelers. The resort will invite visitors to break free from the everyday routine with an out-of-this-world getaway that bubbles with energy and vitality through Royalton CHIC’s exuberant Party Your Way concept, ensuring that everyone enjoys a lively atmosphere with something to celebrate every day.

“The upcoming opening of Royalton CHIC Antigua marks a significant milestone in the West Indies and for Blue Diamond Resorts. This unique concept of all-inclusive hospitality has proven to be a success, and introducing it to Antigua is a perfect match. This move enhances the destination's positioning for international travelers seeking vibrant experiences,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Blue Diamond Resorts. “As always, exceptional service and top-notch experiences are the pillars of rewarding hospitality, and we anticipate that guests will be able to embrace plenty of both at our newest Royalton CHIC Resort in Antigua.”

Situated along a sandy beachfront that shimmers in sun and starlight through the day, Royalton CHIC Antigua will feature 235 stylish rooms and suites, each with a balcony or terrace for breathtaking ocean and sunset views, and modern décor in keeping with sister Royalton CHIC Resorts in Punta Cana and Cancun. Lush details will include Royalton’s signature DreamBed™, rain shower and All-In Connectivity™ amenities; 24/7 room service featuring the picks from the menus of onsite dining outlets, creating the perfect setting for guests to linger in after active, energetic days.

Royalton CHIC Antigua will also offer guests a wide array of captivating experiences and activities, with something for everyone to enjoy throughout their stay. For passionate foodies, introducing the first Overwater Restaurant of its kind in the region, Pescari is driven by a Diningtainment concept that elevates dining and entertainment with awe-inspiring views of crystal clear waters. This exclusive restaurant will elevate dining experiences with breathtaking ocean views, incredible sunsets and a stylish atmosphere filled up with effervescent energy and unparalleled vibe. A wide variety of dining and drinking destinations will be available on terra firma as well, with seven restaurants, five bars, and an on-site rum shop conceived for the property including an authentic steakhouse, menus highlighted by Mediterranean and Italian cuisines, the mouthwatering flavors of the Caribbean, and assorted opportunities to indulge in cocktail pairing and special mixology.

Guests eager for an even more luxurious and exclusive resort experience will be able to elevate their stay at Royalton CHIC Antigua with the exclusive Diamond Club™ room category, offering everything from butler services to personalized check-in and check-out, private space to call their own by the pools and on the beach, and ultimate in-room amenities to take their downtime over the top.

Resort offerings will also include sparkling swimming pools, a picture-perfect beach club with a captivating view of the pristine shoreline and a bubbling ambiance, an entertainment plaza with a theater for live music and more; and an indulgent spa with wellness offerings for the body, mind, and spirit, including pampering treatments and a hydrotherapy circuit (at additional cost). To complement personal wellness journeys, a selection of modern equipment at the resort’s fitness center will offer a robust program of instructor-led activities to aid guests in maintaining and even surpassing their fitness goals including Paddle Board, Sunset Yoga, and Beach Bootcamp.

