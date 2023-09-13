Operational Security Solutions (OSS) CEO to Moderate Security and Cash Management Panel at PBC Conference





Premier Risk Management Company to Exhibit and Sponsor at Key Banking Industry Event in Washington, D.C.





FRESNO, CA, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the leading provider of full-spectrum risk management services specializing in end-to-end cash flow protection focusing on compliance and secure cash management & logistics, announced today that the company is sponsoring, exhibiting and presenting at the PBC 2023 conference. PBC, the prime cannabis payments, banking and compliance conference in North America, will be held in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21 and 22.



OSS CEO Scott Solomon will moderate a panel at the PBC conference featuring industry experts. The panel “Security & Cash Management for Cannabis-Related Businesses and Financial Institutions” will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 at 2:45 p.m. Current panelists include Julia Jacobson, CEO, Aster Farms; Deirdra O'Gorman, CEO, Empyreal Logistics; and Robert Baron, Chief Experience Officer, StandardC.

“We look forward to exhibiting at the PBC Conference on payments, banking and compliance for the cannabis industry alongside other industry leaders,” OSS CEO Scott Solomon said. “OSS’ first priority is to educate conference attendees on the unique security and compliance issues stressing financial institutions and the businesses they serve, and as new legislation is starting to develop at the federal level, being prepared for adverse events is critical for the security of employees, customers and their assets.”

OSS executives and representatives will be exhibiting at booth No.100 at the Capital Hilton Hotel for high-risk businesses looking to optimize their operations with innovative solutions for compliance, banking and payments. OSS intends to schedule meetings with interested media and potential partners to discuss the industry’s need for banking, compliance and CIT services. For media interested in speaking with Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS, please contact oss@cmwmedia.com.

The PBC Conference is a leading B2B conference for payments, banking and compliance in the cannabis industry. The conference was created for the private sector and the government to work together to solve payment, banking and compliance challenges in the cannabis industry.

To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was established in 2017 by a team of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds in law enforcement and federal service. Driven by a shared passion for safeguarding businesses in highly regulated industries, OSS has made it their mission to provide the highest quality security, banking and cash flow protection services to their clients. OSS’ bicoastal operations in California and Philadelphia currently support nearly 300 businesses and two dozen financial institutions with their comprehensive suite of services, including secure cash management and logistics, Cash-In-Transit and ATM services, security consulting, and compliance services. With decades of collective expertise in law enforcement and regulatory operations, OSS is uniquely positioned to identify and neutralize the intricate risks confronting cash-intensive industries with limited access to traditional banking services.

Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

oss@cmwmedia.com

858.264.6600