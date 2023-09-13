Virtru unveils new headquarters and technology hub in Washington, D.C.

The HUB, Virtru’s new headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue, will serve as an innovation center for local cybersecurity leaders

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , the global leader in data-centric security and privacy, unveiled its new headquarters at 1801 Pennsylvania Avenue N.W. in Washington, D.C. The HUB, Virtru’s new headquarters, will serve as a center for innovation, multi-modal training, and forward-looking creativity for the company’s customers, partners, and the greater Washington, D.C. community. The ribbon-cutting event took place today and featured a keynote from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.



Virtru is the first awardee of the D.C. Vitality Fund , an initiative designed to cultivate innovation, in-person collaboration, and job opportunities in D.C. With the opening of The HUB, Virtru will foster in-person collaboration by bringing together security and technology leaders from the public and private sectors in the new space. Following the ribbon cutting event on September 13, Virtru will co-host its inaugural community event, DMV Rising , featuring panels of local cybersecurity executives.

“Washington, D.C. serves as a financial, political, and innovation epicenter – there is no greater place for Virtru to continue to grow and scale,” said John Ackerly, co-founder and CEO of Virtru. “Innovation has always been at the heart of Virtru’s mission, and The HUB builds on this commitment. We designed a space that can uniquely function as a collaboration center for the District’s thriving cybersecurity community. Cybersecurity is a team sport: We need to bring many partners and customers to the table, and we look forward to facilitating those conversations across the private and public sectors.”

Virtru’s plans to launch The HUB were first announced earlier this year by Mayor Bowser as part of the unveiling of the DC Comeback Plan and Vitality Fund , which were developed to invest in the District as a place for "successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people." Virtru sourced and contracted local vendors to develop The HUB, further showcasing local businesses.

The HUB will occupy over 17,000 square feet, which more than doubles Virtru’s previous office space and emphasizes Virtru’s expanding footprint in the nation’s capital. Virtru was founded in 2012 in Washington, D.C., and today, more than 8,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data.

“We’re proud to have incredible companies like Virtru that are choosing to grow and expand right here in the Capital of Innovation,” said Mayor Bowser. “At the heart of DC’s comeback is how we bring people back together – to live, work, and play. And we’re using every tool at our disposal, including the Vitality Fund, to attract and support employers that will help us bring the people, fill the space, and create a thriving Downtown DC.”

Those interested in learning more about The HUB or DMV Rising can contact Virtru here . DMV Rising is co-sponsored by Virtru, Dragos, Sonatype, Palo Alto Networks, Flashpoint, GDIT, DataTribe, Brown Advisory, Morrison Foerster, and King & Spalding.

About Virtru

At Virtru , we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 8,000 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com .





Contact: Emily Brown REQ on behalf of Virtru ebrown@req.co