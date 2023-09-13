Former SEC Commissioner Dan Gallagher Joins Vint Advisory Board

Gallagher Will Bring Regulatory Expertise to Disruptive Wine and Spirits Investment Platform

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vint, the premier platform offering financial products for the wine and spirits industry, proudly welcomes Dan Gallagher to its advisory board. With an extensive background in regulatory matters, financial markets, and corporate governance, Gallagher's expertise will be pivotal in guiding Vint's strategic growth as it transforms the wine and spirits industry through innovative asset solutions.



Vint offers curated thematic collections and diversified funds of fine wine and spirits to investors, allowing individuals and institutions to participate in the potential financial benefits of investing in this alternative asset class. With an emphasis on fundamental and quantitative analysis, Vint aims to financialize this asset class that has been a proven store of value over the last 120 years.

Gallagher's career spans both the public and private sectors, currently serving as Chief Legal, Compliance, and Corporate Affairs Officer at Robinhood Markets, Inc. His influence extends beyond this role, as he holds advisory positions at esteemed institutions, including the Institute for Law and Economics at the University of Pennsylvania and the Center for Corporate Governance at the Raj & Kamla Gupta Governance Institute, LeBow College of Business, Drexel University, and he is a fellow at the Columbia Law School/Business School Program in the Law and Economics of Capital Markets. Additionally, he is an independent board member at the National Association of Corporate Directors.

In private practice, Gallagher navigated complex broker-dealer regulatory matters and represented clients in SEC and SRO enforcement proceedings. His path led him to various roles within the SEC, including serving as counsel to Commissioner Paul Atkins and Chairman Christopher Cox. Notably, from 2008 to 2010, he held the positions of deputy director and co-acting director of the Division of Trading and Markets, actively participating in the agency's response to the financial crisis, including representing the SEC during the Lehman Brothers liquidation.

From 2011 to 2015, Gallagher served as an SEC commissioner, advocating for a comprehensive equity market structure review and corporate governance reform. His commitment to enhancing the SEC's expertise in the fixed-income market further solidified his reputation as a proactive and visionary leader.

"In the dynamic world of alternative investment strategies, diverse perspectives, and deep regulatory understanding are crucial," said Nick King, CEO of Vint. "Dan’s incomparable background and insights will be instrumental in shaping our journey forward, ensuring that Vint continues to lead innovation while adhering to the highest compliance and governance standards."

Gallagher expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Vint advisory board, stating, "Vint's unique approach to financializing wine and spirits investments aligns with the evolving landscape of alternative assets. I am honored to contribute to their mission of creating new financial products for the wine and spirits industry."

Dan Gallagher's appointment to Vint's advisory board marks a significant milestone in the company's growth. As Vint disrupts the wine and spirits investment landscape, his expertise will propel Vint's mission to revolutionize the industry while maintaining integrity and transparency.

Vint's mission is to provide a transparent, efficient, and user-friendly platform that empowers individuals and institutions to engage with wine and spirits as a legitimate financial asset. Notably, Vint's approach has garnered significant attention, with over 90 collections securitized and two funds public release since its launch. The platform's success is further underscored by its backing from prominent fintech investors, including Montage Ventures, MS&AD Ventures, and Fintech Ventures.

About Vint

Founded in 2019, Vint (vint.co) is a pioneering fintech platform revolutionizing the wine and spirits industry. Vint launched its first offering in 2021 and has since securitized over 90 collections. In 2023, Vint rolled out their new institutional product, targeted at RIAs, wealth managers, and advisors. Vint is backed by leading fintech investors Montage Ventures, MS&AD Ventures, and Fintech Ventures.

CONTACT Tony Keller tkeller@outvox.com