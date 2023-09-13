Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,502 in the last 365 days.

Former Alcorn Consolidated School District Superintendent Pleads Guilty

Former Alcorn Consolidated School District Superintendent Pleads Guilty

September 13, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced former school superintendent Bill Brand has pleaded guilty. Brand was indicted and arrested in August of 2021 for False Representations to Defraud the Government. Brand falsified student attendance records for October and November of 2020. Brand used a school district employee’s Student Management Account without their knowledge to falsify the records to the Mississippi Department of Education. The falsification of records was an attempt to increase the funding provided by the state to the school district.

“As we have seen this week at Jackson Public Schools and other school districts around the state, falsifying education data like test scores or attendance records is harmful and wrong,” said Auditor White. “Bad, fraudulent data misleads the public about the state of our schools. If attendance records are falsified, it costs the taxpayers money. It’s important for students to actually be in schools and learning, not be a mirage on a false attendance record.”

Brand was prosecuted by District Attorney John Weddle. Brand’s sentencing order has been filed with the Alcorn County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

You just read:

Former Alcorn Consolidated School District Superintendent Pleads Guilty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more