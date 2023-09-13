Corporate Law Expert from Usul Ventures Announces Effective Crowdfunding Consultancy Service for Unicorns

Usul Ventures Introduces Exceptional Guidance to Accelerate Capital Growth Through Early-Stage Financing

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usul Ventures, a prominent financial consultancy firm in Turkey, is proud to introduce a cutting-edge consultancy service aimed at guiding unicorn candidates through the crowdfunding process effectively. Adem Gökmen, an expert in corporate law, and a key figure at Usul Ventures, revealed today the objectives of this new consultancy role, designed to facilitate early-stage financing for startups, ultimately enhancing their capital growth and path to success.



Unlocking Capital Growth with Expert Legal Support

Usul Ventures is now offering unparalleled guidance to accelerate capital growth through early-stage financing. This service empowers newcomers to navigate the diverse global crowdfunding landscape, significantly improving their chances of securing substantial investments. It's not just about raising capital; it's about transforming innovative ideas into unicorns and offering seasoned investors opportunities for early-stage investments.

According to Gökmen, becoming a preferred unicorn in the market hinges on the comprehensive, precise, and timely management of financial steps. Usul Ventures' new crowdfunding guidance feature guarantees just that. Start-up and scale-up projects can leverage the expertise of top industry professionals to attract significant investors, turning modest savings into substantial capital. This service comes at a crucial time when the crowdfunding market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% between 2023 and 2030, according to the Grand View Research Report, making it the ideal platform to introduce fresh ideas to the market.

"Ventures and Projects Need Effective Early-Stage Financing"

Attorney Adem Gökmen, a specialist in corporate law and legal consulting, underscores the importance of early-stage financing for ventures and projects, highlighting its potential for capital expansion. He emphasizes how early-stage financing is particularly beneficial for groundbreaking ideas, drawing on some successful crowdfunding stories.

"Early-stage financing empowers new projects to attract significant investors who can inject substantial capital. Crowdfunding is the most suitable avenue for this. For instance, Oculus VR was acquired by Facebook, Inc. for 2 billion US dollars in 2014 while still in the product development stage. Similarly, Peak Games, a Turkey-based mobile game developer, was acquired by the US gaming company Zynga for 1.8 billion US dollars in 2020, years after commencing its operations."

While such unicorn success stories exist, Gökmen recognizes that not every high-potential venture or project reaches that grand acquisition scale. To secure this initial process, he highlights Usul Ventures' recently featured expertise once again.

"In order to navigate the correct steps and identify the most suitable financing methods, ideas must mature and stabilize enough to attract attention while meeting the required criteria. Empowered by skilled experts in the field, Usul Ventures simplifies and optimizes the crowdfunding process for newcomers, offering a range of powerful tools to proactively address potential issues. This well-planned financial consultancy service ensures that new ideas flourish robustly from the start of their crowdfunding campaign. As Usul Ventures, our aim is to facilitate this process by connecting new business ideas with the largest investors, ensuring the legal rights of both company owners and financiers. Consequently, we enable the realization of the true potential of emerging startup concepts."

"Ventures Will Become Unicorns through Usul Ventures' Funding Campaigns"

Adem Gökmen highlights how crowdfunding enables venture companies to engage a broad spectrum of investors for fundraising campaigns, be it equity-based or debt-based, at a low cost. However, he emphasizes the importance of meticulous customization to unlock superior market positions and higher profits for each project. Usul Ventures' specialists excel in crafting productive crowdfunding campaigns.

"Since these companies are still in their early stages and lack scale, accessing financing and investment can be expensive and fraught with challenges, such as poorly planned bank loans or inadequate understanding of legal requirements. This is where Usul Ventures' carefully planned crowdfunding operations come into play, illuminating the path for newcomers who may lack sufficient experience or insights into effective monetization strategies. By securing the necessary funding for business ideas and projects, every attorney at Usul Ventures ensures the attraction of significant international investors and provides an accurate depiction of the current financial outlook through comprehensive guidance. With quick, up-to-date information from our expert consultants, entrepreneurs can generate substantial profits from the successful sale of their projects. Usul Ventures aims to further showcase its expertise by transforming new ideas into billion-dollar companies."

About Usul Ventures:

Usul Ventures is a leading financial consultancy firm based in Turkey, specializing in corporate law, legal consulting, and financial advisory services. With a track record of success in assisting startups and scale-ups in navigating the complex world of finance, Usul Ventures is dedicated to helping innovative ideas reach their full potential.

Media Contact Information

Onlipr - Kadir OZPINAR - k.ozpinar@onlipr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cae2ef00-71c8-45e3-bdf0-6af3abb34e7c



