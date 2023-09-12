Property tax rebates reach halfway point

About 70% of estimated potential claims have been approved

Thousands of Montana taxpayers have successfully claimed and received property tax relief.

Most qualified Montana taxpayers have already claimed their property tax rebate. The Montana Department of Revenue has approved over 150,000 claims or about 70% of estimated potential claims. Counties with a higher estimated percentage of claimed rebates are Hill, Pondera, Missoula, Silver Bow, and Lewis and Clark.

“Getting the rebates to Montana taxpayers has been our number one priority, so we’re grateful a majority of taxpayers have already claimed their rebates,” said Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty. “However, the October 1st deadline is fast approaching, and we don’t want taxpayers to miss this opportunity.”

Qualified Montana taxpayers have until October 1 to claim their rebate. The department is targeting outreach to counties with a lower estimated percentage of claimed rebates, such as Petroleum, Carter, Powder River, Madison, and Garfield.

The fastest way for taxpayers to claim the rebate is online at getmyrebate.mt.gov. Mailing a paper application form will add time, especially in communities like Bozeman that are experiencing slower mail due to U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages.

The Montana Property Tax Rebate provides qualifying Montanans up to $675 of property tax relief on a primary residence in both 2023 and 2024. The qualifications to claim the rebate are available at getmyrebate.mt.gov.