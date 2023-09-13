Jitterbit Earns 63 Badges in Fall 2023 G2 Reports

Recognized for Best Results, Best Support, Easiest to Do Business With, and 55 Leader or High Performer G2 Grid® Report Awards Across iPaaS, API, EDI and LCAP Categories

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in multiple Fall 2023 G2 Grid Reports, including six iPaaS reports, nine API Management reports, three reports on Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), two Rapid Application Development (RAD) reports, two No-Code Development Platform Reports, and one Low-Code Development Platform report. The company also achieved recognition as a High Performer, Best Enterprise Results and Best Support in several reports across similar iPaaS, API, EDI and Application Development categories. This is the sixth consecutive year Jitterbit has been highly ranked by G2.



G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from the G2 community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

Jitterbit was recognized for the success its customers of all sizes are having, specifically regarding the ease of doing business with Jitterbit, the company’s quality of support and high customer satisfaction score, with users saying they would be likely to recommend Jitterbit at a rate of 93%.

“We greatly appreciate our customers for acknowledging our dedication to delivering unparalleled user experiences,” said George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit. “Everything we do revolves around empowering our users to excel in diverse markets and sectors by delivering the technology, expertise, and support to help them achieve their business goals. We are fiercely committed to optimizing their scalability and connectivity, thereby enhancing their business outcomes.”

Key G2 Grid Report highlights include:

Leader in iPaaS, API Management and EDI

Jitterbit’s Harmony was named a Leader in numerous global G2 reports, including the Grid Report for API Management, Mid-Market Grid Report for API Management, Grid Report for EDI, Mid-Market Grid Report for EDI, Mid-Market Grid Report for iPaaS, and the Momentum Grid Reports for iPaaS, API Management, and EDI. Jitterbit was also ranked as a High Performer in the Enterprise Grid Report for EDI and had the Best Results in the Enterprise Results Index for EDI.

This momentum comes on the heels of the recently released Harmony EDI , a fully embedded, cloud-based EDI solution that users can fully self-serve and self-manage EDI processes. Harmony EDI gives users full visibility and control, enabling them to manage and configure trading partners, gain full visibility into EDI transactions and documents, integrate with ERP systems and seamlessly work with Jitterbit’s full iPaaS solution.

Leader in Application Development

Jitterbit’s low-code application development platform, Vinyl , was named a Leader in the Grid Reports for Rapid Application Development (RAD), No-Code Development Platforms and Low-Code Development Platforms; as well as being named a Momentum Leader in the Low-Code Development Platforms Grid Report.

Best Support and Easiest To Do Business With

Additionally, Vinyl was ranked as having the highest overall quality of support score for the Small-Business Relationship Index for Workplace Innovation Platforms Report, Rapid Application Development (RAD) Report, and Low-Code Development Platforms Report. Vinyl ranked highest in ease of doing business in the Small-Business Relationship Index for Workplace Innovation Platforms.

Overall, Jitterbit is ranked 4.6 out of 5 stars for its Harmony and Vinyl products. Reviewers describe Jitterbit as:

"Exemplary integration solution."

"Vinyl has been incredibly helpful and efficient for our team that handles massive amounts of data."

"Jitterbit is my go to dataloader for Salesforce."

"Vinyl has helped track trends to provide insights into the key metrics of our business."

"Jitterbit is the future of integration."



To learn more about Jitterbit, please visit www.jitterbit.com .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually – including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com