Synapse ITS names Chris Tsourides as Chief Executive Officer

Leading transportation technology platform to harness emerging opportunities under Tsourides’ leadership.

Greenville, TX, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synapse ITS, a comprehensive transportation platform focused on increasing roadway safety, efficiency and accessibility, today announced the appointment of Chris Tsourides as Chief Executive Officer.

Tsourides, an accomplished executive and visionary leader, brings a wealth of experience to Synapse. With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in high-tech and industrial markets in both the U.S. and abroad, as well as extensive M&A experience, Tsourides is well-equipped to propel Synapse into the future. 

“We are delighted to welcome Chris as Synapse’s CEO,” said Steve Sandbo, Partner, Vance Street Capital. “His strategic vision, results-driven leadership, and demonstrated ability to build strong relationships with customers, partners, and employees make him the ideal choice.”

Prior to joining Synapse, Tsourides served as President, Industrial Air Solutions for CECO Environmental, a leading provider of air filtration, purification, and abatement equipment to manufacturing environments across the globe. In this role, he oversaw several successful new product introductions, acquisitions, and market expansion while structuring and managing a high-performing team. Previously, Tsourides held leadership positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific and 3M.

“I am honored and excited to join Synapse as CEO,” said Tsourides. “Transportation and mobility are in the midst of massive change, fueled by new technologies and unprecedented investment. I see great opportunity for the platform to capitalize on these tailwinds, delivering solutions that create value for distributors, agencies, and end-users.”

About Synapse ITS

Uniting the industry-leading brands Polara Enterprises, Carmanah Technologies, Eberle Design Inc., and Diablo Controls, Synapse ITS is a comprehensive transportation technology platform focused on increasing roadway safety, accessibility, and efficiency through innovative infrastructure. From intersections to highways, crosswalks to parking areas, Synapse ITS products leverage durable, dependable hardware alongside state-of-the-art software and data collection to provide agencies with intelligent solutions to complex transportation challenges.

For more information, visit synapse-its.com.


