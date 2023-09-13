Submit Release
Varonis Announces Salesforce Shield Integration for Unprecedented Data Security

Industry-leading Data Security Platform adds Salesforce Shield integration to enhance its world-class Salesforce security solution

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced during Dreamforce 2023 that the company is strengthening its Salesforce security product by integrating with the CRM giant’s built-in security offering, Salesforce Shield. Varonis can now pull in critical activity captured by Salesforce Shield and correlate it with Varonis' unique metadata to create powerful new threat detection and investigation capabilities.

Salesforce houses critical information such as customer records, support cases, price books, and revenue data for more than 150,000 companies worldwide. The combination of Varonis and Salesforce Shield helps organizations keep that data safe from insider threats and cyberattacks.

Varonis helps businesses understand their Salesforce data security posture in real time, ensure only the right people have access to crown-jewel data, automatically remediate misconfigurations, and detect suspicious activity. Together, Varonis and Salesforce Shield offer the most comprehensive Salesforce security on the market today.

“It’s up to SaaS vendors to secure their code and infrastructure, but it’s up to customers to manage and protect their own data,” said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance. “Securing cloud data has never been more important and Salesforce hosts one of the most critical cloud data sets in the world.”

Varonis for Salesforce customers also benefit from Proactive Incident Response, an expert team of cybersecurity professionals who watch and investigate alerts on customers’ behalf. Varonis for Salesforce deploys in minutes — request your demo and read more about Varonis' integration with Salesforce Shield.

About Varonis
Varonis is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

