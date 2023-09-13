Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,500 in the last 365 days.

Fareportal receives Million Dollar Sales Award from China Airlines

New York, New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading travel technology company Fareportal was recently awarded the Million Dollar Sales Award from China Airlines recognizing exceptional performance by the company’s online travel agency brands, CheapOair and OneTravel.  This award is given annually to the top sellers of China Airlines tickets over the past year.

China Airlines, founded in 1959, is the flag carrier of the Republic of China and flies to 178 destinations worldwide.  The airline operates non-stop flights to Taipei from US gateways including Los Angeles, Ontario (California), San Francisco, New York, and Honolulu.

Sanjay Hathiramani, Fareportal Global Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations comments, “The recognition we have received from China Airlines signifies our continued pursuit of excellence, commitment to customer satisfaction, and collaboration. I am proud to receive the Million Dollar accolade on behalf of our team, who continue to elevate passenger booking journey experience at every touch point. “
“We appreciate all the continuous support and dedication toward China Airlines.  This outstanding triumph is the win-win result of our collaboration, and we look forward to reaching new milestones with CheapOair in the future,” stated Joseph Wu, China Airlines General Manager, Eastern USA.

About Fareportal
Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, 1 million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal’s booking platforms enable consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.

Attachment 


Kathi Moore
Fareportal
646-738-7813
public.relations@fareportal.com

You just read:

Fareportal receives Million Dollar Sales Award from China Airlines

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more