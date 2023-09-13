KaJ Labs Awards the INSPIRE Grant to 12 Startups, Fueling Innovation and Attracting Top Projects to the LITHO Ecosystem
The KaJ Labs Foundation is proud to introduce INSPIRE Grants, supporting qualified teams and individuals with funding in LITHO, JOT, BTC, and stable coins.
We are thrilled to witness the incredible momentum generated by the INSPIRE Grants program in the Lithosphere.”LONDON, UK, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lithosphere ecosystem continues to draw top-tier projects from the Web3 realm, thanks to the INSPIRE Grants program initiated by the KaJ Labs Foundation. With a mission to support and amplify meaningful contributions to the Lithosphere and the broader Web3 landscape, the INSPIRE Grants have become a beacon for innovation and collaboration.
— King Kasr, KaJ Labs Founder
The INSPIRE Grants program, launched by the KaJ Labs Foundation, extends its support to qualified teams and individuals in the fields of LITHO, JOT, BTC, and stable coins. Beyond just financial backing, the program offers a comprehensive suite of benefits that have made it an irresistible opportunity for visionary projects.
Latest INSPIRE Grant Projects:
Jot Art: Jot Art is pioneering the cross-chain metaverse experience, allowing users to create, play, own, and earn within a community-driven environment.
Enefti Technologies: Enefti Technologies is bridging diverse professions with blockchain infrastructure, spanning VR/AR product design, Metaverse creation, marketplaces, non-profit initiatives, and more. Learn More
Galactic War: Galactic War introduces a groundbreaking FPS NFT game with AAA-grade graphics, enhancing e-sports gaming across the Milky Way.
Aventis Metaverse: Aventis Metaverse is revolutionizing education with an AI-powered decentralized platform, making executive education accessible to a global audience.
AGII: AGII is set to redefine AI's role in the Web3 landscape by harnessing advanced AI generation models, including OpenAI's GPT-4, GPT-3.5, and more.
The KaJ Labs Foundation, through the INSPIRE Grants program, continues to drive innovation, collaboration, and progress within the Lithosphere and the broader Web3 ecosystem. As the program attracts increasingly innovative and visionary projects, the future of Web3 looks brighter than ever.
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.
About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.
