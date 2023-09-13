Global Semiconductor Packaging Market Soars to a Whopping US$ 53.7 Billion by 2033, with a Remarkable 6.5% CAGR Growth
With substantial R&D investment, the US anticipates rising demand for semiconductor packaging driven by technology innovationNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global semiconductor packaging market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 28.6 billion in 2023, driven by collaborations and partnerships. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 53.7 billion by 2033.
One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the semiconductor packaging market is the shift towards more complex designs. The trend towards complex integrated circuits and multi-chip packages requires sophisticated packaging solutions that can accommodate diverse functionalities, optimize performance, and maintain reliability.
The emphasis on regenerative energy sources and green packaging solutions is pushing the development of semiconductor packages with energy harvesting capabilities and reduced environmental impact.
The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wearable technology has sparked a demand for compact, energy-efficient, and reliable semiconductor packaging solutions. Packaging technologies that enable miniaturization, low power consumption, and high performance are essential for these connected devices.
The expansion of data centers and cloud computing services necessitates efficient and high-performance semiconductor packaging solutions. Advanced packaging techniques are critical in meeting the demands for faster data processing, storage, and communication within these large-scale computing environments.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Global semiconductor packaging market was valued at US$ 26.9 billion by 2022-end.
From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.1%.
The United States is expected to expand at a dominant CAGR of 6.4 during the forecast period.
By material, plastic segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 6.4% in 2033.
On the basis of end use, consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 6.4% in 2033.
From 2023 to 2033, semiconductor packaging market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5%.
By 2033, the market value of semiconductor packaging is expected to reach US$ 53.7 billion.
Resilience in supply chain, across the globe, is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of semiconductor packaging in the near future, remarks an FMI analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the semiconductor packaging market are
Amkor Technology
ASE Group
Intel Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Texas Instruments
Fujitsu Limited
Powertech Technology, Inc.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
FlipChip International LLC
HANA Micron Inc.
ISI - Interconnect Systems
Veeco Instruments Inc.
Signetics, Broadcom Inc.
STMicroelectronics NV
Infineon technologies ag
SK Hynix
Robert Bosch
Globalfoundries USA Inc.,
Saankhya Labs. Semiconductor Solutions
Recent Developments:
In 2023, TSMC announced the development of a new type of semiconductor packaging called InFO-X. InFO-X is a fan-out wafer-level packaging technology that can accommodate more dies than traditional wafer-level packaging technologies, which can lead to lower costs and better performance.
In 2022, JCET Group announced the development of a new type of semiconductor packaging called 3D-TSV. 3D-TSV is a through-silicon via technology that can be used to connect multiple dies together in a 3D package, which can lead to significant improvements in performance and power efficiency.
Key Segmentations-
By Material:
Plastic
Ceramic
Metal
By Technology:
Grid-array
Small Outline Packaging
Flat No-leads Package
Dual In-line Packaging
By End Use Industry:
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
IT & Telecommunication
Aerospace & Defence
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global semiconductor packaging market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.
The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.
Author By-
Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.
Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.
Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
