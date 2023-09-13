Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2023 Investor Day

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that it will be providing a webcast of the formal presentation during its upcoming 2023 Investor Day.

Generac will be holding the Investor Day on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, where Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO, and other members of the Company’s management team will discuss key strategic priorities and growth opportunities. The Company will webcast its Investor Day presentation beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT that day and expects to conclude at approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A link to the live webcast will be available prior to the scheduled presentation time on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link, along with a link to the presentation slides. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

Any interested parties are requested to register in advance for the webcast by clicking on the following link below:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=55A04305-E759-41A4-B614-4A9141FCF39E

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms and engine- & battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT:

Michael W. Harris

Senior Vice President – Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(262) 506-6064

InvestorRelations@generac.com