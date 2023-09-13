Xometry’s Thomas Expands Self-Serve Listing Categories On Its Popular Thomasnet.com Platform

“Thomas Verified” And “Thomas Verified + Video” Offer Manufacturers Enhanced Visibility And Targeting To Prospects From Preferred Industries, As Well As Custom Video Options



“Thomas Verified” Already #1 Self-Serve Option On Thomasnet.com

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas, a leading industrial sourcing platform, today announced that it has added two additional self-serve profile options for the more than 500,000 suppliers on its popular Thomasnet.com.

Thomas Verified offers suppliers premium placement on Thomasnet.com while Thomas Verified + Video lets suppliers include videos on their company profiles. In the nearly three months since the two options were introduced, the “Thomas Verified” tier is already the most-popular option among Thomas’ self-serve portfolio.

“Thomasnet.com is North America’s largest industrial sourcing platform, and the additional self-serve options make it even easier for the hundreds of thousands of small- and mid-size suppliers to reach 1.4 million industrial buyers, gain new customers and grow their businesses,” said Bill Cronin, Chief Revenue Officer for Xometry. “For the last 125+ years, Thomas has proven indispensable to buyers and suppliers alike. We continue to enhance and grow our portfolio of products across Thomas to benefit manufacturers throughout North America and provide unmatched value to our enterprise customers.”

The four self-service options for suppliers are:

Thomas Verified is the now the most-popular self-serve option on the platform.

