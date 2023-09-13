Introba appoints Karl Miller as Regional Director for the US

Performance, company development, and client delivery key focus areas for revamped American leadership team

St. Louis, MO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introba, one of the world's leading engineering and consultancy firms, has appointed Karl Miller as Regional Director for their US business. With over 500 engineering and consulting staff in seventeen offices throughout the US, Introba solves building and infrastructure challenges with innovative, sustainable, resilient engineering.

Karl's responsibilities will center on performance, talent management, company development, and client delivery. During a 25-year career, he has enjoyed success as a Principal, Project Manager, and Electrical Engineer. Karl joined Introba, formerly Ross & Baruzzini, in 2011, bringing extensive knowledge of electrical power systems as well as leadership experience managing multi-discipline engineering teams in the analysis, design, and construction of complex projects.

“I’m excited for the opportunity and look forward to further growth of our diverse service offerings to provide best-in-class services to our clients,” says Karl Miller. “I’m inspired by the consulting and design services we provide at Introba as they truly impact people’s lives and the environment. I want to help Introba continue to have a positive impact on our communities and the clients we serve.”

Karl is the head of a revamped leadership team in the US:

“Karl brings many attributes that will serve us well, including a passion for people and a commitment to doing great work,” says William Overturf, III, Introba President and CEO. “I’m confident that under Karl’s exceptional leadership, we can continue to offer best-in-class engineering services for the remaining of 2023 and beyond.”

About Introba

Introba is one of the world’s largest building engineering and consulting firms, with more than 1,000 employees in offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and Australia.

Providing a full range of design services, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire safety and protection engineering; technology systems; security consulting; medical equipment planning; aviation baggage handling; and sustainability consulting, the firm delivers projects across key sectors, including commercial, healthcare, government, education, aviation, culture, and science and technology.

Committed to reshaping the world, Introba’s problem solvers combine cutting-edge digital solutions with emerging innovations and industry-leading sustainability strategies to transform the built environment. Introba creates Living Systems that are smart, secure, resilient, and connected – spaces that uplift communities, protect the health of the planet, and adapt to meet the demands of the future.

