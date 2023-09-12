ED Games Expo 2023: Featuring a Livestreamed Science Is Cool (ScIC) Event on September 21

The ED Games Expo is the annual public showcase of game-changing forms of education technology created through more than 50 programs at the U.S. Department of Education, Institute of Education Sciences, and across government. The 9th annual Expo will occur from September 19 to 22.

In addition to its many in-person events at the Kennedy Center REACH and locations around Washington, DC. (see the Agenda here), this year’s Expo will feature a Science Is Cool (ScIC) livestreamed event for a virtual audience on Thursday, September 21 from noon to 5PM eastern. ScIC, which is produced by ED and NSF Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program awardee PocketLab, hosted this event for the first time in March 2020 during the height of the pandemic to provide science educators resources for fully remote teaching and learning. In total, 12 ScIC events have occurred with over 130,000 educators from more than 200 countries joining in real time.

The livestreamed ScIC event on September 21 will include a series of interviews by host Dave Bakker from the live from the REACH with a group of developers presenting their ED and government supported EdTech at the Expo as well as other guests. Science educators (and all attendees) will be provided information about using emerging forms of EdTech and can participate by providing questions in the Chat box and by responding to live polls.

The lineup for the ScIC from the ED Games Expo includes these sessions.

With a focus on creativity and hands-on projects in STEAM, Paul Reynolds and Andrea Calvin will discuss FableVision’s FabMaker Studio. This segment will also include a special appearance by the founder of Strandbeest, the world-renowned maker Theo Jansen joining virtually from the Netherlands.

The Women Got Game panel will share stories of four female entrepreneurs who invented EdTech to engage girls and underrepresented students in STEM, including Abi Olukeye from Smart Girls, Julia Winter from Alchemie, Jessica Ochoa Hendrix from Killer Snails, and Maria Burns Ortiz from 7 Generation Games. And join the session with Deanne Bell of Future Engineers and Jenny Buccos of Explr Media for a discussion on large-scale challenges to engage thousands of students in STEM.

Hear from Clifton Roozeboom of PocketLab and Shannon Baldioli of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Teacher Innovator Institute about how sensors are used for educator professional development; from Dan White of Filament Games and Roblox’s Adam Seldow about a robotics learning game, RoboCo; and from Lana Israel of Muzology about an intervention to engage students in learning math through hit music.

The final session of ScIC will feature ED’s School Ambassador Fellowship Program, including the program’s coordinator Dr. Joshua Batchelor, and former fellows Lauren Stuart, Dr. Sydney Chaffee, and Dr. Joseph Masgai. The conversation will center on these expert educator’s experiences with and viewpoints about EdTech.

We hope you can attend the ScIC in real time or after during a replay. To see the schedule of events and to register, see here.