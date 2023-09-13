Fine Food Australia: an already announced success for Provolone Valpadana PDO, star of Luca Ciano's culinary performance

Already during the first day of the fair, there was a very high level of turnout and satisfaction on the L46 stand of the well-known PDO cheese.

CREMONA, ITALY, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Provolone Valpadana PDO and Luca Ciano are a pair that pleases and works. This was demonstrated by the large turnout of the public, which filled and animated the PDO cheese stand during the days of Fine Food in Sydney, the main Australian trade fair event dedicated to food and beverage.

On stand L46, Provolone Valpadana PDO becomes the star of the culinary performances of the renowned chef Luca Ciano who, with his inspiration and his undoubted mastery, the result of significant experiences in multi-starred restaurants and in kitchens all around the world, knows how to involve and conquer an audience increasingly fond of the PDO cheese with a dual mild and strong soul.

So, in these days, from 10:30 am , a crowd of enthusiasts, journalists and sector operators were able to attend the masterful show cooking of two exclusive recipes: “Strong Provolone Valpadana PDO foam, charred baby leeks & asparagus, toasted hazelnut, rosemary garlic & balsamic dressing” and “Risotto with caramelised radicchio, crispy bacon, Mild Provolone Valpadana PDO Fonduta, toasted peppercorn”.

Luca Ciano's show cooking will also continue until the end of the fair: the appointment will always be at 10:30 on stand L46.

The stand of the Consorzio Tutela Valpadana will be a tasting counter of excellence for the entire duration of Fine Food, where you can discover the nutritional characteristics of PDO cheese, the different shapes and ageing and its great versatility in cooking. On 14 September, Giovanni Guarneri, President of the Consorzio Tutela Valpadana will also be in attendance: “The numbers tell us that Australia is one of our main non-European markets with a share that is constantly increasing. Being present at this important event, therefore, becomes strategic for further development of our exports but, above all, represents an excellent opportunity to talk about our product, to let those who do not yet know it taste it and appreciate the authenticity of the quality brand”.

Participation in Fine Food and the press dinner at Otto Restaurant, at the end of the fair, are part of the activities of the third year of the project “Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe”, www.borntobeauthentic.eu, created to promote Provolone Valpadana PDO among professionals in the sector and expand commercial opportunities.

More information by the Consortium can be found on the official website of the project www.borntobeauthentic.eu, which can also be followed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590 and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/



