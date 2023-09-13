OCTAVIA LIMITED and NB MINING AFRICA Seize Shares of Ruashi Mining
DUBAI, UAE, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move towards securing their financial interests, OCTAVIA LIMITED and NB MINING AFRICA have officially seized shares of Ruashi Mining due to outstanding debts totaling over $7 million US$.
Ruashi Mining, a subsidiary under the Jinchuan Group, one of China's major conglomerates and a publicly-listed entity on the stock exchange, has been on notice regarding these financial obligations. OCTAVIA LIMITED and NB MINING AFRICA exercised their rights following repeated non-compliance by Ruashi Mining to settle the outstanding debt.
Both OCTAVIA LIMITED and NB MINING AFRICA have expressed their commitment to ensuring that corporate financial responsibilities are upheld. This move signifies a rigorous stance on financial transparency and due diligence, ensuring that business partnerships maintain the highest level of integrity.
“We regret that it has come to this point. However, our primary responsibility is to protect our business, shareholders, and stakeholders,” said a spokesperson from OCTAVIA LIMITED. “We are hopeful that through constructive dialogue, we can find a resolution that is in the best interests of all parties involved."
Meanwhile, a representative from NB MINING AFRICA added, “It’s crucial that companies, regardless of their size or market position, honor their commitments. Our actions are a reflection of our commitment to maintaining trust in the business ecosystem."
[迪拜, 阿联酋] – 为了保障其财务利益，OCTAVIA LIMITED 和 NB MINING AFRICA 已正式没收 Ruashi Mining 的股份，因为Ruashi Mining拖欠他们超过700万美元的债务。
Ruashi Mining 是中国大型企业集团 Jinchuan Group 的子公司，也是股票交易所上市的公司。由于Ruashi Mining多次未按规定支付欠款，OCTAVIA LIMITED 和 NB MINING AFRICA 便行使了他们的权利。
OCTAVIA LIMITED 和 NB MINING AFRICA 都表示，他们致力于确保公司的财务责任得到维护。这一行动显示了对财务透明度和尽职调查的严格立场，确保商业合作伙伴关系保持最高的诚信度。
OCTAVIA LIMITED 的发言人表示：“我们很遗憾事情发展到了这一步。但是，我们的首要责任是保护我们的业务、股东和利益相关者。” “我们希望通过建设性的对话，可以找到符合所有相关方利益的解决方案。”
与此同时，NB MINING AFRICA 的代表则补充说：“对于公司来说，不论其规模或市场地位如何，都必须履行其承诺。我们的行动是我们致力于维持商业生态系统中的信任的反映。”
