Luxury Lifestyle Awards Honors United Real Estate Company for Transformative Achievement with Hessah District in Kuwait
United Real Estate Company has become a Winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Best Luxury Mixed-Use Development for Hessah District in Kuwait.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a prestigious global organization that recognizes outstanding achievements in the luxury sector, is thrilled to announce United Real Estate Company (URC) as a distinguished winner in the category of Best Luxury Mixed-Use Development for the Hessah District in Kuwait.
URC, a leading real estate developer in Kuwait and the MENA region, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation. With consolidated assets of KD 668 million (US$ 2.2 Billion) as of December 2022, URC's portfolio includes retail complexes, hotels, residential properties, and high-rise office buildings.
The winning project, the Hessah District, is an embodiment of URC's dedication to redefining luxury living and working environments. Located in Kuwait's Capital Governorate, the Hessah District stands as the first comprehensive, mixed-use district in the country. By creating a walkable district in a challenging desert environment, URC has set a new standard for architecture, design, and landscaping in Kuwait.
The district is divided into the Residential District and the Commercial District, each offering a unique blend of amenities and services. Hessah Towers, an iconic residential complex, boasts twin towers that stand at an impressive 40 stories, granting breathtaking sea and city views. The district also includes the innovative Byout Hessah, a blend of stand-alone townhouses and residential towers that redefine luxury living.
URC's visionary approach doesn't stop at residential spaces. The Commercial District within Hessah stands as a testament to URC's dedication to creating holistic environments. From core and shell offices in Hessah WORK to state-of-the-art polyclinics in Hessah HEALTH, the Commercial District is poised to become Kuwait's newest commercial hub.
What truly sets the Hessah District apart is its commitment to sustainability and community. With an emphasis on green spaces, efficient design, and connectivity, URC has created an integrated community where residents and businesses thrive together. The district's blend of amenities, services, and sustainable features sets a new standard for luxury living and working.
URC's achievements extend beyond architectural excellence; they reflect a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and creating spaces that enhance the quality of life. As a part of Kuwait Projects Company – Holding (KIPCO Group), URC's legacy aligns with KIPCO's successful strategy of investing and shaping the future of the Middle East and North Africa.
"We are honored to be recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards for our exceptional achievement in the real estate market. The Hessah District stands as a symbol of our commitment to creating holistic and sustainable environments that redefine luxury living and working. We believe in the power of architecture and design to transform not just spaces, but lives. This award fuels our passion to continue pushing forward and setting new benchmarks in the industry," commented Mazen Hawwa, CEO, United Real Estate Company.
The Luxury Lifestyle Awards' recognition of United Real Estate Company's achievements underscores the company's position as a trailblazer in the luxury real estate sector. As URC continues to shape Kuwait's urban landscape, it stands as a shining example of innovation and excellence in the industry.
For more information about United Real Estate Company’s award-winning Hessah District, please visit https://www.hessah.com/.
