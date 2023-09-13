Satellite Ground Station Market : Expected to Reach $178.9 Billion by 2032 | SES S.A, Viasat, Inc, EchoStar Corporation

Satellite Ground Station Market by Platform, by Function, by Orbit, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Satellite Ground Station Market," The satellite ground station market size was valued at $58.70 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $178.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032.

North America currently dominated the satellite ground station market share in 2022. The presence of big satellite ground station providers namely EchoStar Corporation, Telesat, and Viasat, Inc. in the region is anticipated to propel the growth of the satellite ground station industry in North America during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/108087

Asia-Pacific is the second largest market for the satellite ground station in 2022. Most of the satellite ground station market industry in Asia-Pacific are held by enterprise and rural broadband service providers. The Chinese and Indian governments have increased satellite launches to increase the satellite communication capability of the region. For instance, in March 2021, China launched Yaogan 31-series satellites through the Long March-4C rocket. The Yaogan satellites is expected to augment the territory monitoring capability of China. The increase in technological development in the region acts as the factor that supports the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific Satellite Communications Council promotes the growth of satellite earth stations and broadcasting among the public and private companies, government agencies, and ministries. An increase in demand for high-speed network connectivity throughout Asia-Pacific is further expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, MEO satellites have gained popularity due to their capacity to capture weaker signals from lower altitudes than GEO satellites. Defense industry applications for navigation and communication employ the MEO orbit. Although GPS tracking and mobile phone communications frequently employ the MEO orbit, market participants are attempting to create solutions for advancements in asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) and other broadband communications networks. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that a greater emphasis will be placed on lowering the costs associated with MEO payloads. In addition to researching modern technologies and applications, the market's top companies are creating specialized apps and solutions to meet the evolving needs of their clients. In June 2021, SWISSto12 and SatixFy worked collaboratively to develop and advertise complete MEO and GEO telecom satellite ground stations. Through this collaboration, SWISSto12's active antenna technology and 3D printing capabilities for RF applications are combined with SatixFy's portfolio of Software Defined, High Bandwidth Flexible Digital Payloads, and Beamforming Technology.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-ground-station-market/purchase-options

The communication technologies used by defense forces around the world have been enhanced to improve situational awareness, command & control capabilities, and secure communication. Because of this, there is a requirement for advanced military satellite ground stations. Real-time intelligence collecting and decision-making are made possible thanks to the critical role played by defense ground stations in receiving and processing data from surveillance and reconnaissance satellites. Ground station vendors will have more options as the use of satellite-based ISR systems grows.

Furthermore, Governments spend money on satellite ground stations to build trustworthy and safe networks for communications used in defense and national security applications. The military activities, intelligence gathering, and safe data transmission are all supported by these ground stations. Government-funded scientific research projects including astronomy, climatology, and environmental monitoring need ground stations for data gathering and satellite transmission. These missions give ground station suppliers the chance to aid government research programs.

Moreover, low latency and high capacity wireless networks are offered by 5G networks. Due to a lack of infrastructure, the deployment of the 5G network in isolated and rural areas is still pending. Private parties launch satellites all around the world to extend the network's reach. For instance, in March 2021, SpaceX announced the launch of 60 Starlink satellites to deliver low latency and high-speed broadband internet around the world.

Several businesses, including the automotive, defense, and healthcare sectors, are increasingly using robust IoT, AI, and autonomous technology. These technical resources are used to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of either the newly installed system or the current infrastructure. For instance, in September 2020, Microsoft announced the creation of a healthcare cloud service.

Various IoT devices, sensors, and users are intended to connect with one another seamlessly through the healthcare cloud service, a digital health technology. To help the development and deployment of autonomous systems in practical applications, numerous IT giants have begun building smart technologies. In addition, autonomous systems enhance customer comfort and safety by analyzing real-time data to improve overall user experience.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/108087

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By platform, the fixed segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in satellite ground station market in the near future.

By function, the communication segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in satellite ground station market in the near future.

By orbit, the LEO segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in satellite ground station market in the near future.

By end user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in satellite ground station market in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the satellite ground station market report include Viasat, Inc., SES S.A., Intelsat, Gilat Satellite Networks, Inmarsat Global Limited, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., EchoStar Corporation, ST Engineering, Comtech Technologies Inc. and Satcom Technologies.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :

Satellite Services Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-services-market

Navigation Satellite Systems Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/navigation-satellite-market-A10439

Satellite Bus Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-bus-market-A07764