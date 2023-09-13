ICON Technologies Offers Aftermarket Replacement Air-Conditioner Shrouds for RVs

It’s important that replacement A/C shrouds be high-impact UV resistant, thick, and durable to properly protect the RV’s air conditioning system.

WINKLER, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As most RV enthusiasts know, one of the basic and essential facts of RV life is consistently inspecting the condition of A/C shrouds.

After all, shrouds are important because they protect the RV air conditioner from the damage of harsh weather and clogging-up from debris like blowing leaves and low-hanging tree branches.

Quality-designed and manufactured A/C shrouds are important to ensure the RV’s air conditioning system works smoothly and efficiently. It is why ICON Technologies, in its 25th year of earning an incomparable and solid reputation for providing innovative custom thermoformed solutions for OEM customers, offers top-of-the-line aftermarket Replacement Air-Conditioner Shrouds for RVs.

“It is true! Not all RV A/C shrouds are created equal,” says the knowledgeable John Loewen, ICON owner, president, and CEO. “Our aftermarket replacement air-conditioner shrouds are constructed of high-impact UV-resistant material, and they are thicker, stronger, and more durable than the originals.”

His passion and experience with all things RV reflect the innovative company’s industry expertise and core competency.

For ICON Direct, it is all about thermoforming and rotational molding, combined with innovative design, manufacturing ideas, and low-cost prototyping. The wide selection of efficient and reliable A/C shrouds is just one excellent example.

John Loewen is proud of the company’s integrated marketing model, using the www.IconDirect.com website, social media, and traditional distribution to build the industry-respected ICON brands. “Consumers, OEMs, and Resellers alike, use our website to source the specifications of products like A/C shrouds.

“It enables us to provide complete solutions that greatly simplify our customers’ RV needs. Not only our quality with the assurance that the proper fit A/C shroud is designed and manufactured to last,” he adds.

All ICON aftermarket products are unique and model specific for traditional distribution, ordered at ICON Direct, and reliably shipped anywhere in North America, usually within five business days.

For more information, please visit www.icondirect.com/blog and http://www.icondirect.com/about-us/

###

About ICON Technologies:

ICON Technologies is a privately held corporation that provides innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

Contact Details:

925 Roblin Blvd E

Winkler, MB R6W 0N2

Canada