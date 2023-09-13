Automotive Filters Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Automotive Filters Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Filters Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled “The Global Automotive Filters Market Analysis, Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″ the Automotive Filters Market reached a value of approximately USD 16.70 billion in 2022. Aided by the escalating demand for high-performance vehicles and the growing applications of automotive filters in various automotive subsystem, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 17.28 billion by 2028.
Automotive filters are integral components of vehicles, serving to ensure optimal performance and longevity by filtering out harmful debris and contaminants in various subsystems. These filters, which include air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, and cabin filters, play a critical role in enhancing engine efficiency, reducing vehicle emissions, and improving in-cabin air quality.
The increasing consumer preference for high-performance vehicles is driving the global automotive filters market growth. With the growing recognition of the role of regular maintenance and high-quality components in vehicle performance and lifespan, there has been a significant shift towards vehicles equipped with high-quality filters, resulting in increased demand for automotive filters. Additionally, the rising trend of vehicle customisation has further contributed to the increasing popularity of automotive filters, as they are critical components in performance tuning and modifications.
The expanding applications of automotive filters in various vehicle subsystems also play a crucial role in advancing the automotive filters market. For instance, in the engine system, filters are used to prevent harmful particles from entering the engine, hence maintaining optimal engine performance and longevity. The HVAC system in vehicles utilises cabin filters to improve the air quality inside the cabin by filtering out dust, pollen, and other contaminants.
Moreover, the stringent emission regulations and growing environmental consciousness have led to an increased focus on automotive filters as an essential component in reducing vehicle emissions, aiding the automotive filters market development. With the heightened emphasis on sustainability and clean energy, automotive filters have emerged as key elements in the quest for more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles.
Further, the rapid advancements in filter technology and materials have opened up new avenues for the development of more efficient and long-lasting filters. The growth of nanofiber filter media and the increasing use of synthetic materials are expected to provide impetus to the automotive filters market growth.
Automotive Filters Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on media type, filter type, distribution channel, vehicle type, and region.
Market Breakup by Media Type
Cellulose
Fibreglass
Others
Market Breakup by Filter Type
Air Filters
Fuel Filters
Hydraulic Filters
Oil Filters
Coolant Filters
Steering Filters
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
Commercial Vehicles
Passengers Vehicles
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global automotive filters companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
DENSO Corporation
Donaldson Company, Inc.
General Motors
Hengst SE
Hollingsworth & Vose Company
K&N Engineering, Inc.
MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Robert Bosch LLC
Sogefi SpA
Others
