From Challengers to Champions: How Redfynd is Elevating the Indian E-commerce Experience
Artyvis, launched Redfynd an AI-powered shopping platform that help users find the best products from 100+ Indian e-commerce stores and marketplaces.BANGALORE, INDIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In India, a population of 1.42 billion, combined with the world's most affordable data and smartphone access, has led to a remarkable surge in e-commerce. Internet usage is growing, and online payments are becoming the norm. As a result, India's e-commerce industry is on track to hit $300 billion by 2030. Among the various sectors, beauty and personal care, along with fashion, are expected to grow the fastest, with impressive annual growth rates of around 35% and 30%, respectively.
However, there's a pressing question: Can the existing players in India's e-commerce keep up with this rapidly evolving market and changing consumer habits? The reality is that they are struggling. Many online shoppers still experience frustration and disappointment when they try to find their desired products and discover new ones. On top of that, as consumers become more familiar with generative AI, their shopping habits are evolving, and their expectations are rising.
In 2023, online shoppers face a paradox of choice. With countless options available, shoppers often struggle to make decisions and get stuck in endless browsing loops without finding anything that meets their needs. The first challenge for online shoppers is to decide where to shop. All the past purchases to the viral CGI billboards can cloud users' choices and makes it difficult to choose. Users need a tool that can guide them through the product discovery process and help them make informed decisions based on their preferences and goals. A recent Accenture study revealed that 80% of online shoppers already rely on various tools such as search engines, social networks and videos to research products before buying.
Artyvis has introduced a solution to address these shopping challenges with its new AI-powered shopping platform, 'Redfynd’. Redfynd aims to bridge this gap and transform online shopping into a seamless journey of discovery and decision and help users easily find the products that best suit their needs and preferences. Redfynd unifies the shopping experience across different online stores without any bias and allows users to access 100+ ecommerce stores and marketplaces from a single platform. What makes Redfynd more interesting is its focus on visual and semantic search, which helps users find products that match their intent and displays prices and available sizes from all online stores.
Redfynd serves two important purposes in India's evolving e-commerce landscape. India is a leader in digital growth and has a substantial portion of its population still unconnected to the internet—around 695 million people. And surprisingly, more than a third of these new users are aged over 45, making it the fastest-growing user group. These new users have different needs compared to experienced online shoppers. While experienced shoppers seek convenience and variety, newcomers prioritize discounts, detailed product information, and easy returns. Redfynd's ability to understand user language and intent can greatly benefit this new user segment. It consolidates all e-commerce stores into one place, making product searches easier and recommending the best places to shop based on prices and sizes.
And New technologies are transforming the marketing and sales landscape, creating personalized and highly engaging experiences for consumers. However, not all platforms can keep up with the rising standards of these technologies, such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, which shape user expectations. Many platforms fail to deliver on these expectations. Redfynd fills this gap by understanding user intent and matching it with the best products from 100+ Indian e-commerce stores.
Redfynd utilizes advanced AI technologies, including natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning, to understand user preferences and styles. The startup has also hinted at plans to enhance its existing search features with a chatbot that can help users create based on their body type and occasions.
Redfynd is on a trajectory to become the leading AI-driven shopping platform in India and beyond. According to industry experts, their roadmap includes expanding product categories, enhancing features, and forging strategic partnerships, in near future. Redfynd aims to bring innovation and collaboration to the Indian e-commerce market, and ultimately delivering more value to consumers.
